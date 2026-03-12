Surforce Technology Group Achieves Major Breakthrough in Functional Nanofiber Nonwoven Materials

Technology Reaches International Advanced Level, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

QINGDAO, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iQingdao: Recently, the "Low-Carbon Industrialized Complete Technology and Equipment for Functional Nanofiber Nonwoven Materials" independently developed by Surforce (Qingdao) Technology Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Surforce Technology Group") has passed authoritative appraisal, with the overall technology reaching internationally advanced levels. This breakthrough not only resolves the worldwide challenge of electrospinning industrialization but also provides the global market with a fluorine-free, environmentally friendly PTFE alternative solution, leveraging the cost advantages brought by mass production.

Since its establishment in 2003, Surforce Technology Group has remained dedicated to the R&D and industrial application of advanced materials. Through years of technological accumulation, the company has built China's first ten-million-meter-scale nanofiber factory, with an annual production capacity of 20 to 30 million meters.

In 2025, the Group received high-level national and industry recognition in this field: Won Second Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress from the China National Textile and Apparel Council; Awarded the "Top Ten Textile Technologies in China" achievement title; Selected for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's 2025 Key Products and Processes "End-to-End" Application Plan and the Qingdao Municipal Science and Technology Bureau's Key Technology Research Projects.

The Group's core product, "Surforce Nanofiber Membrane," features extremely large specific surface area, excellent mechanical properties, composite structural performance, and special physical and chemical characteristics. It can be produced using various raw materials and is widely applied in new energy, high-end filtration, consumer electronics, and textile sectors. The product serves as a separator material for semi-solid-state batteries, high-end filtration (high-temperature gas dust collection) material, and waterproof breathable material for consumer electronics. In the textile field, this product overcomes the limitations of traditional PTFE and TPU membranes in terms of breathability and elasticity, driving the extension of protective clothing into daily functional apparel. The company has already established partnerships with renowned domestic and international brands.

The Group places strong emphasis on R&D investment and intellectual property system development. It currently holds 25 authorized patents at home and abroad, has passed TÜV Rheinland certification, and obtained internationally authoritative certifications including ISO 9001, OEKO-TEX, and GRS.

In response to global opportunities in the new materials industry, the Group will continue to deepen its full-chain innovation system and promote the large-scale application of high-performance nanofiber materials. "We will remain technology-driven, committed to bringing Chinese nanomaterials to the world and providing global customers with cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions," said a senior executive of Surforce Technology Group.

Established in 2003, Surforce Technology Group is a leading Chinese manufacturer of functional nanomaterials, possessing a complete independent intellectual property system. The company is committed to providing global customers with high-performance, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly nanomaterial solutions.

