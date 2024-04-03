SIAPA Modernizes and Upgrades Security Infrastructure for Delivering Utility Services with Hillstone Networks Solution

SIAPA fortifies security posture, safeguarding critical service and data of their customers.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announces a new customer adoption of its cybersecurity solution by Sistema Intermunicipal de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado (SIAPA), a leading government utility provider in Latin America. The deployment of Hillstone's visionary, AI-powered security solutions has enabled SIAPA to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity defenses, and improve overall system performance, while delivering public services to its customers.

"No industry is spared from cyberattacks," states Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks, "In fact, public services and entities have come under increasing attacks by ransomware, malware and other cyberthreats. The value that SIAPA delivers to their customers is unquantifiable since every people rely on clean potable water and additional services. We are pleased to provide the protection that SIAPA requires to remain secure and in service."

SIAPA, serving as the primary provider of potable water, wastewater, and sanitation services for Guadalajara and surrounding areas, recognized the critical need to upgrade its security infrastructure to meet evolving cybersecurity challenges and regulatory requirements. Facing an obsolete security technology landscape, SIAPA embarked on a thorough evaluation process to identify a solution that could provide enhanced security, centralized management, and system-wide visibility across its data center and remote sites, working closely with Levecs, a prominent Channel Reseller in Mexico.

"The safety and security of our infrastructure and the protection of our users' data are of utmost importance to SIAPA," stated Jose Luis Alvarez and team of Infrastructure and Security Section for SIAPA. "With the increasing threat landscape for utilities, it was imperative for us to modernize our security infrastructure to ensure resilience against emerging cyber threats and deploy the necessary solution within our budget."

The modernized security framework has enabled SIAPA to transition from a reactive to a proactive stance in cybersecurity, with near-instant results observed in improved network visibility, performance, and response times. SIAPA is now well-positioned to ensure the safety and reliability of its services to millions of residents in the Guadalajara metro area.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks is a leader in cybersecurity, delivering both depth and breadth of protection to companies of all sizes, from edge to cloud, and across any workload. Hillstone Networks' Integrative Cyber Security approach brings coverage, control, and consolidation to more than 26,000 enterprises worldwide. www.hillstonenet.com.

Media Contact

Zeyao Hu

+1 4085086750

[email protected]

SOURCE Hillstone Networks