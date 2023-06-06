Sibanye-Stillwater Coverage Initiation 2023: Focus On Platinum and Palladium - Why it is Now Considered a Good Investment

The "Sibanye-Stillwater Coverage Initiation: Focus On Platinum and Palladium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report provides an in-depth look at the strategy, operations and financial results of Sibanye-Stillwater and why it is now considered a good investment.

Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world's largest, primary producers of platinum, palladium, iridium, rhodium, and gold, as well as the leading recycler and processor of spent platinum group metals (PGM) catalytic converter materials. The company has recently begun to diversify its portfolio into battery metal assets as the next leg of its growth Strategy

Palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium (all PGM) are considered critical minerals. A critical mineral is essential to the economic or national security of the U.S., and which has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.

PGM is one of the few critical minerals where China does not have a dominant position either in terms of mining or processing.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Company Overview
  • Investment Rationale
  • Risks
  • Stock Data
  • Company Strategy
  • PGM Price Outlook
  • Metals Portfolio
  • What Are PGM
  • Applications
  • Operations
  • Financial Results
  • EPS/Valuation
  • Income Statement
  • Cash Flow
  • Balance Sheet
  • Business Performance
  • Key Takeaways from Financial Results
  • PGM Sources
  • Extraction
  • Global Reserves
  • Global PGM Production
  • Platinum Market
  • SA Power Crisis
  • Competition
  • Palladium Market
  • Competition
  • Russian Precious Metals Sanctions
  • Norilsk Nickel
  • Green Metals
  • Battery Electric Vehicle Production
  • Keliber Project
  • Project Drivers
  • Financing
  • Strategy
  • Ownership
  • Operations
  • Funding
  • Capex
  • Construction
  • Production
  • Technologies
  • Reserves and Resources
  • Financials
  • Rhyolite Ridge
  • Sandouville
  • New Century Resources

