Sibanye-Stillwater Coverage Initiation 2023: Focus On Platinum and Palladium - Why it is Now Considered a Good Investment

The "Sibanye-Stillwater Coverage Initiation: Focus On Platinum and Palladium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth look at the strategy, operations and financial results of Sibanye-Stillwater and why it is now considered a good investment.

Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world's largest, primary producers of platinum, palladium, iridium, rhodium, and gold, as well as the leading recycler and processor of spent platinum group metals (PGM) catalytic converter materials. The company has recently begun to diversify its portfolio into battery metal assets as the next leg of its growth Strategy

Palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium (all PGM) are considered critical minerals. A critical mineral is essential to the economic or national security of the U.S., and which has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.

PGM is one of the few critical minerals where China does not have a dominant position either in terms of mining or processing.

Key Topics Covered:

Company Overview

Investment Rationale

Risks

Stock Data

Company Strategy

PGM Price Outlook

Metals Portfolio

What Are PGM

Applications

Operations

Financial Results

EPS/Valuation

Income Statement

Cash Flow

Balance Sheet

Business Performance

Key Takeaways from Financial Results

PGM Sources

Extraction

Global Reserves

Global PGM Production

Platinum Market

SA Power Crisis

Competition

Palladium Market

Competition

Russian Precious Metals Sanctions

Norilsk Nickel

Green Metals

Battery Electric Vehicle Production

Keliber Project

Project Drivers

Financing

Strategy

Ownership

Operations

Funding

Capex

Construction

Production

Technologies

Reserves and Resources

Financials

Rhyolite Ridge

Sandouville

New Century Resources

