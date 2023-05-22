Sicilian Natural Wine Brand Alileo Launches Pop-Up Wine and Snack Experience Bringing a Taste of Sicily to Boston Seaport's The Superette

Launching on May 22, 2023, "alileo vino e snak bar" will serve Alileo wines and a curated menu of authentic Italian sandwiches, salads, snacks, and gelato

BOSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alileo, a Boston-based Sicilian boxed natural wine brand, and Boston Seaport by WS Development announces the launch of "alileo vino e snak bar", a pop-up wine and snack experience that will bring Sicily to the Seaport this summer. The "alileo vino e snak bar" will feature all of Alileo's wine varietals, which are made on the West coast of Sicily, food from the Boston North End deli Sunny Girl and gelato from Nancy's Fancy , a small batch gelato and sorbetto brand made by two-time James Beard Award winning chef Nancy Silverton. The space will be furnished by Boston-based furniture brand AllModern . The entire experience will transport guests to a piazza in Palermo.

"We are thrilled to partner with WS Development, Sunny Girl, Nancy's Fancy and AllModern to bring the taste and experience of Sicily to Boston this summer," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. "We founded Alileo in partnership with our family back in Sicily to pay homage to our Sicilian roots. The result is fantastic wines that are meant to be enjoyed with family and friends. This pop-up will allow both Bostonians and visitors alike to do just that in the Seaport!"

"Every oasis needs a bit of indulgence, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Alileo's inviting and delicious concept to the Superette's courtyard," says Ariel Foxman, VP Brand & Experience, WS Development's Boston Seaport.

Located at 70 Pier 4 Blvd in Boston Seaport, the pop-up will be nestled in The Superette courtyard, the newest retail and restaurant destination in the Seaport. It will feature the Alileo Ape Wine and Food Truck, a vintage Fiat, lounge seating and custom umbrellas – all evoking the spirit of Sicily. It will be open seven-days a week from May 22 - October 15, 2023 from 11am-7pm. The "alileo vino e snak bar" is first-come, first-serve. Reservations are not available.

Alileo will serve its four wine varietals: Zibibbo Macerato , Young Grillo , Syrah , Rosato Bronzato , and its Metodo Classico Sparkling wine. Guests can expect delicious paninis, salads, tinned fish and charcuterie snack plates provided by Sunny Girl as well as a variety of Nancy's Fancy gelato flavors.

Throughout the summer, Alileo will host a variety of events at the pop-up location, such as DJ nights. Guests can also grab a seat anytime and learn how to play the Sicilian card game Scopa, which is a tradition during Italian festivities. Playing cards are always found on the table to bring together good friends and unite those who don't know each other. More events will be announced throughout the summer.

For more information and ongoing event announcements, please visit bostonseaport.xyz/venue/alileo-vino-e-snak-bar/ . For information or to purchase Alileo, please visit www.alileowines.com .

About Alileo

Alileo is a Sicilian natural boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Alileo is a celebration of all things Sicilian. Their bag-in-box natural wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com .

About Boston Seaport

Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life. For more information visit www.bostonseaport.xyz , follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

About WS Development:

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

