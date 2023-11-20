Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Research Report 2023-2032: Focus on 6 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom

The "Sickle Cell Disease - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report

The Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of SCD Trait, Total Prevalent Cases of SCD, Diagnosed Cases of SCD, Age-specific Cases of SCD, and Type-specific Cases of SCD in the 6MM, covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2032.

Key Highlights

  • Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic blood disorder characterized by the presence of abnormal hemoglobin, causing red blood cells to become sickle-shaped. This abnormal shape leads to complications, including chronic pain, organ damage, and increased susceptibility to infections. SCD is a global health concern, particularly prevalent in populations with African, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and South Asian ancestry.
  • The primary cause of SCD is a mutation in the HBB gene, which affects the production of hemoglobin. Individuals with SCD inherit two copies of the mutated gene, one from each parent, resulting in abnormal hemoglobin production. The abnormal red blood cells tend to become rigid and sticky, obstructing blood flow and causing episodes of intense pain called sickle cell crises.
  • SCD poses significant challenges for affected individuals, impacting their quality of life and life expectancy. Common complications include anemia, acute chest syndrome, stroke, organ damage (e.g., kidneys, liver), and increased susceptibility to infections. These complications require comprehensive management, including pain relief, blood transfusions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and interventions to prevent and treat complications.
  • The total prevalent cases of SCD trait in the US comprised ~4,169,000 in 2019 and are projected to reach ~4,561,000 cases by 2032.
  • In 2019, the total prevalent cases of sickle cell disease EU4 and the UK were, in the Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK were estimated to be ~3,100, ~26,200, ~9,900, ~1,000, and ~15,300 cases which as per the publisher's estimates, will increase to ~3,200, ~27,000, ~10,100, ~1,000 and ~16,000 cases total prevalent cases of sickle cell disease by 2032.
  • This "Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of SCD, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Scope of the Report

  • The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Sickle Cell Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.
  • Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression have been provided.
  • A detailed review of current challenges in establishing diagnosis and diagnosis rate is provided.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) report insights

  • Patient population
  • Prevalence pattern
  • Diagnosis rate
  • Country-wise epidemiology distribution

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) report key strengths

  • Ten years forecast
  • The 6MM coverage
  • Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) epidemiology segmentation

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) report assessment

  • Epidemiology segmentation
  • Current diagnostic practices

