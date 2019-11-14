Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2028: Focus on Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)- Epidemiology Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of SCD in the 7 Emerging Markets (EM) i.e., Turkey, , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) - Disease Understanding



The Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology report gives the thorough understanding of the SCD by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, risk factors, pathogenesis, and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Sickle Cell Disease in the 7 Emerging Markets (EM), i.e., Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina.



Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Epidemiology



The Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 emerging markets. The epidemiology data for Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7EM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Segmentation



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in 7 EM, diagnosed prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in 7 EM) scenario of Sickle Cell Disease(SCD) in the 7EM covering Turkey, , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina from 2017-2028.



Total prevalent population of Sickle Cell Disease in 7 EM was observed to be 143,306 cases in 2017.



Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Sickle Cell Disease , explaining its causes and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology of the Sickle Cell Disease and its treatment in the 7 EM.

A detailed review of global historical and forecasted Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology is included in the report, covering drug all 7 EM.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sickle Cell Disease Market Overview at a Glance



2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Sickle Cell Disease

3. Introduction

3.1. Disease Background and Overview

3.2. Classification of Sickle Cell Disease

3.3. Causes

3.4. Associated risk factors

3.5. Complications

3.6. Symptoms

3.7. Pathophysiology

3.8. Diagnosis

3.9. Seven Emerging Markets (EM) Total Prevalent Patient Population of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)



4. Key Findings

4.1. Total Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in 7 Emerging Markets

4.2. Diagnosed Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in 7 Emerging Markets

4.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)



5. Emerging Markets: Assumptions and Rationale



6. Treatment and Management of Sickle Cell Disease

6.1. Vaso-occlusive crisis

6.2. Chronic disease

6.3. Other promising therapeutic approaches



7. Unmet Needs



8. Appendix



