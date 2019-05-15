SID Display Week 2019: a showcase for BOE's leading-edge display technologies

BEIJING, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, SID Display Week 2019, the world's largest and most representative barometer of the display sector, opened in San Jose, bringing together innovative high-tech products from all over the world. BOE's flexible display, UHD display, micro-display and other world-leading technologies and innovative applications drew much attention, unfolding the charm of leading-edge technologies before the visitors.

Smart driving experience brought by flexible display

The rapid advances in the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) have made display panels an important port of human-vehicle interaction. The innovative application of in-car displays became the focus of attention at SID Display Week 2019. The road driving scene presented by BOE comprises a smart driver cabin and a spliced display screen of three units in three rows with only 0.99 mm bezels. It allows visitors to experience a brand-new in-car display solution of the future.

In the smart cabin, the information required for smart travel becomes part of the actual scene with the help of AR technology -- the head-up display (HUD) can project useful information such as speed per hour and navigation onto the front windshield for the driver's reference. In addition, BOE replaces the conventional in-car LCD with flexible display. The 12.3-inch three-unit flexible display is backed by the OLED pixel compensation circuit technology developed by BOE, which can effectively improve the brightness uniformity of mid-sized OLED displays and provide better audiovisual experience for car users.

BOE applies flexible AMOLED displays to transparent A-pillars, rearview mirrors, etc. to solve the problem of driver's blind spots in automotive design. The flexible display can perfectly match the shape of the A-pillar and show data without delay for one millisecond. With the help of camera, the images blocked by the A-pillar can be shown on the flexible display, thus eliminating blind spots in the field of view. By applying flexible display, the rearview mirror can also be customized according to the interior shape of the car. BOE's smart cabin is equipped with a 6.39-inch flexible display as a built-in rearview mirror, which makes it safer to drive the car even on rainy and snowy days.

BOE also exhibited some innovative applications of in-car display, such as center console solution that supports gesture-based interaction and V-shaped mini-LED for cars. BOE's high-end in-car display panels have been supplied to automakers in the United States, Germany, the UK, Japan and South Korea.

More applications enabled by innovative display

The availability of wide-ranging display technologies such as UHD, OLED, mini-LED, and AR/VR is turning more undreamed-of innovative applications into reality.

At the exhibition venue, a 14-inch flexible display called "Free Elf" captured the attention of quite a few visitors. It looks like a hanging scroll, but with a touch on the button it will spread out slowly like an electronic scroll, showing a clear image of painting. There was also a smart speaker, called "Sound with Rhythm". It features a 12.3-inch flexible display that dances to the melody when music is played, providing visitors a new audiovisual experience. Such flexible display products have exciting prospects for application in home, art, travel and other scenarios.

In addition to flexible display applications, BOE also brought the world-leading UHD display solution to the event. The BD CELL UHD display features an ultra-high static contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1, a bit depth of 12 bit, and a black field brightness of less than 0.003 nits. It means that every color and detail of the image can be clearly displayed. BOE also presented a host of 8K products, including 75-inch 8K 120Hz display, 3.5-inch 8K display, and 0.39-inch 8K spliced VR display. Under the "8425 Strategy" (promote 8K, popularize 4K, replace 2K and make good use of 5G), BOE is now speeding up the application of 8K in many fields.

Other leading-edge technologies and solutions that BOE delivered to the visitors include the first ever HDR notebook featuring mini-LED, the 15.6-inch oxide display with an ultra-high refresh rate of 240Hz, the 55-inch inkjet-printed 4K OLED display, the interactive whiteboard with up to 100 touch points, and the 0.39-inch micro-OLED AR display that enjoys the world's largest pixel density of 5,644 PPI.

Advances in technology have brought about changes in our everyday life. People are now used to getting information from displays and becoming connected with the world via displays. It is these innovative display products offering better experience that make people look forward to smarter life in which displays are everywhere.

