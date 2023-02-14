Siding market to grow by USD 20.01 billion from 2022 to 2027: Insights on major players like Wienerberger AG, and Woodtone among others- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Siding market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Siding Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Boral Ltd., Docke Extrusion LLC, Etex NV, James Hardie Industries plc, Kaycan Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Koch Konstruction Inc, LIXIL Corp., Louisiana Pacific Corp., Nichiha, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Revelstone, ROCKWOOL International AS, The Alumasc Group plc, Valmont Industries Inc., Westlake Corp., Wienerberger AG, and Woodtone among others

: 15+, Including Boral Ltd., Docke Extrusion LLC, Etex NV, James Hardie Industries plc, Kaycan Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Koch Konstruction Inc, LIXIL Corp., Louisiana Pacific Corp., Nichiha, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Revelstone, ROCKWOOL International AS, The Alumasc Group plc, Valmont Industries Inc., Westlake Corp., Wienerberger AG, and Woodtone among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (residential, commercial, and public infrastructure), material (vinyl, fiber cement, wood, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

The siding market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the siding market was valued at USD 80.13 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 38.24 billion. The siding market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.01 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.11% according to Technavio.

Siding market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Siding market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Boral Ltd : The company offers siding solutions such as Boral TruExterior Siding.

: The company offers siding solutions such as Boral TruExterior Siding. Etex NV : The company offers siding solutions and related products such as UrbanPro fiber cement sheets.

: The company offers siding solutions and related products such as UrbanPro fiber cement sheets. James Hardie Industries PLC: The company offers siding solutions such as Magnolia Home Collection.

Siding market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers –

Booming global construction industry

Increasing disposable incomes

Growth of the travel industry

KEY Challenges –

Low adoption of sidings in developing

Shortage of skilled labor

Environmental impact of vinyl siding

What are the key data covered in this siding market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the siding market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the siding market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the siding market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of siding market vendors

Siding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boral Ltd., Docke Extrusion LLC, Etex NV, James Hardie Industries plc, Kaycan Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Koch Konstruction Inc, LIXIL Corp., Louisiana Pacific Corp., Nichiha, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Revelstone, ROCKWOOL International AS, The Alumasc Group plc, Valmont Industries Inc., Westlake Corp., Wienerberger AG, and Woodtone Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global siding market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global siding market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Public infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Public infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Vinyl - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Vinyl - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Fiber cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Fiber cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Fiber cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Fiber cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Fiber cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boral Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Boral Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Boral Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Boral Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Boral Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Docke Extrusion LLC

Exhibit 125: Docke Extrusion LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Docke Extrusion LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Docke Extrusion LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Etex NV

Exhibit 128: Etex NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: Etex NV - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Etex NV - Key news



Exhibit 131: Etex NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Etex NV - Segment focus

12.6 James Hardie Industries plc

Exhibit 133: James Hardie Industries plc - Overview



Exhibit 134: James Hardie Industries plc - Business segments



Exhibit 135: James Hardie Industries plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: James Hardie Industries plc - Segment focus

12.7 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 137: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Knauf Digital GmbH

Exhibit 142: Knauf Digital GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: Knauf Digital GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Knauf Digital GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 145: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 LIXIL Corp.

Exhibit 149: LIXIL Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: LIXIL Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: LIXIL Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: LIXIL Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Louisiana Pacific Corp.

Exhibit 153: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nichiha

Exhibit 158: Nichiha - Overview



Exhibit 159: Nichiha - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Nichiha - Key offerings

12.13 Ply Gem Residential Solutions

Exhibit 161: Ply Gem Residential Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 162: Ply Gem Residential Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Ply Gem Residential Solutions - Key offerings

12.14 Revelstone

Exhibit 164: Revelstone - Overview



Exhibit 165: Revelstone - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Revelstone - Key offerings

12.15 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 167: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 168: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 169: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

12.16 The Alumasc Group plc

Exhibit 171: The Alumasc Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Alumasc Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Alumasc Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: The Alumasc Group plc - Segment focus

12.17 Wienerberger AG

Exhibit 175: Wienerberger AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Wienerberger AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Wienerberger AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Wienerberger AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

