Sidus Space Advances its Fortis Next-Generation Command and Data Handling (C&DH) System

Microchip collaboration enables accelerated, modular, and mission‑scalable OpenVPX architectures for space and defense applications

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced continued advancements to its Fortis Command and Data Handling (C&DH) platform, a modular 3U OpenVPX system designed to support rapid development, configuration flexibility, and long-term scalability across next-generation space and defense missions.

Supported by a strategic collaboration with Microchip Technology, a broadline supplier of semiconductors, Fortis leverages Microchip's space-grade, flight proven technologies to accelerate system development by reducing integration complexity and enabling faster transitions from design to mission ready architectures, with the flexibility to deploy commercial or radiation hardened components based on mission assurance requirements.

Fortis is a modular Command and Data Handling (C&DH) system built on a 3U OpenVPX architecture and aligned with Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards. Designed to support rapid development and long‑term scalability, Fortis integrates radiation‑tolerant processing, high‑speed data interfaces, and modular payload configuration to enable resilient mission operations across space, airborne, maritime, and terrestrial domains. The platform incorporates flight‑proven insights from three Sidus‑designed and operated LizzieSat satellite missions, informing system performance, data throughput requirements, and multi‑sensor integration.

"Fortis reflects our strategy to deliver scalable platforms that evolve with customer needs," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "This approach strengthens Sidus' position across commercial and government space and defense markets."

The core Microchip solutions that are integrated into Fortis include PolarFire FPGAs, space- and defense-grade processors, precision timing modules, and high‑reliability networking components, delivering predictable performance, power efficiency, and a robust security posture.

"By combining a broad space-qualified portfolio with scalable solutions, Microchip is helping make space commercialization and exploration more accessible," said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip's aerospace and defense business unit. "We congratulate Sidus Space on developing its advanced Fortis platform and are pleased they partnered with us to leverage our technologies for their innovative design."

The Fortis platform includes innovative Single-Board Computer (SBC) and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) modules designed to deliver secure, high-throughput edge processing in contested and remote environments. These capabilities are core to the platform architecture and support long-term scalability under SOSA/MOSA standards.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space systems and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Sidus Space, Inc.