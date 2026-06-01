Sidus Space Expected Russell Index Inclusion Reflects Continued Execution of Growth and Commercialization Strategy

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced that Sidus is expected to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the June 2026 Russell Reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 22, 2026. Sidus' inclusion will become effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for six months under the semi-annual reconstitution schedule beginning in 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased that Sidus Space is expected to be included in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes as part of the 2026 annual reconstitution," said Carol Craig, Founder, CEO and Chairwoman of Sidus Space. "This recognition reflects the progress we have made in executing our growth strategy, strengthening our balance sheet, advancing our space and defense technology portfolio, and expanding our market presence. We believe inclusion in these widely followed indexes will enhance awareness of Sidus Space among institutional investors and further support our efforts to deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value."

The Russell U.S. indexes are extensively utilized by institutional investors, pension funds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds as benchmarks for investment decisions and portfolio construction. With approximately $12.2 trillion in assets benchmarked to these indexes as of June 2025, inclusion provides companies with increased exposure to a broad universe of investors and may facilitate greater participation from index-tracking and actively managed investment funds.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space systems and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Sidus Space, Inc.