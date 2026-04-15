Sidus Space Expands Existing Agreement with Lonestar Data Holdings, Inc. to Support Additional StarVault Orbital Data Storage Payload

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced the expansion of its existing agreement with Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. to build and deliver an additional StarVault orbital data storage payload. The amendment extends Sidus' role in enabling the world's first commercially operational space-based sovereign data storage service.

The amendment expands the scope of Sidus' work under its ongoing partnership with Lonestar and reflects continued execution against customer requirements as StarVault transitions from early missions to sustained commercial deployment.

Sidus is currently building the first StarVault payload, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than fall 2026 aboard LizzieSat-4 (LS-4). The additional payload expands the overall StarVault network and reflects Lonestar's continued progress toward scaling its orbital data storage architecture.

"The expansion highlights the strength of our engineering processes and our ability to support increasingly complex payload integrations," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "Sidus is designed to deliver scalable space hardware through proven manufacturing, integration, and mission execution."

The expanded collaboration further demonstrates Sidus' ability to support emerging space based infrastructure applications across commercial, government, and defense markets through flexible, flight proven satellite solutions.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space systems and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new class of premium data storage and edge processing services creating a premier data secure network to service terrestrial, space, and lunar based digital infrastructure. Lonestar provides secure digital services for enterprise and government customers directly and through trusted Cloud service providers. For more information, please visit http://www.lonestarlunar.com or Contact: Stephen Eisele, [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Sidus Space, Inc.