Siemens acquires Canopus AI to bring AI-based metrology to semiconductor manufacturing

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced the acquisition of Canopus AI, an innovator in computational and AI-driven metrology solutions, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to achieve new levels of precision and efficiency in wafer and mask inspection processes. This acquisition strengthens Siemens' position in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and expands its semiconductor design and manufacturing digital thread by integrating additional cutting-edge metrology technologies, enhanced with advanced AI capabilities.

The semiconductor industry faces increasingly complex manufacturing challenges as device geometries continue to shrink and production volumes scale. Massive metrology has become critical to ensuring quality and yield in advanced semiconductor fabrication. Canopus AI's innovative AI-powered solutions complement Siemens' existing portfolio, providing semiconductor manufacturers with intelligent inspection and measurement capabilities that drive operational excellence.

"The acquisition of Canopus AI exemplifies Siemens' commitment to leveraging industrial AI to solve critical challenges in semiconductor manufacturing," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industry Software. "By combining the computational lithography and manufacturing physics simulation capability in our Calibre portfolio with Canopus-AI's advanced metrology and inspection technologies, we are creating a differentiated, end-to-end EDA digital thread that improves the fidelity of printed wafer patterns, accelerates yield ramp and reduces time-to-volume for advanced nodes. This integration further advances our vision of a comprehensive, high-accuracy, semiconductor manufacturing digital twin, enabling sub-nanometer process control and mask development."

Founded in 2021 and based in Grenoble, France, Canopus AI is a fast-growing software and AI company dedicated to revolutionizing wafer and mask metrology and inspection. Canopus AI is pioneering 'Metrospection,' a revolutionary approach that enhances metrology and inspection workflows with AI. By bridging the gap between conventional wafer metrology and inspection, this comprehensive software framework uses AI to help chip designers and manufacturers meet the extreme precision requirements of advanced technology nodes.

"We are delighted to join Siemens and bring the power of AI-enabled metrology in the semiconductor industry to a broader audience as part of Siemens' EDA community of users," said Joël Alanis, chief executive officer, Canopus AI. "Together, we'll empower innovators pushing the boundaries of semiconductor design and manufacturing with robust wafer and mask metrology and inspection and help them to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing semiconductor industry."

The transaction closed on January 12, 2026. To learn more about the Canopus AI acquisition and how Siemens is committed to leveraging AI technologies to solve critical challenges in semiconductor manufacturing, visit https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/calibre/2026/02/04/siemens-acquires-canopusai/

