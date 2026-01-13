Integration enables companies to prepare designs and implement robust test strategies early in the PCB assembly manufacturing process, enabling earlier defect detection, reduced costs, accelerated time-to-market, and improved product quality and reliability

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced it has acquired ASTER Technologies ("ASTER"), a privately held market leader in printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) test verification and engineering software. This strategic move integrates ASTER's advanced "shift-left" design for test (DFT) functionality directly into Siemens' Xpedition™ software and Valor™ software – part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software – establishing an unparalleled, comprehensive portfolio for electronic systems design. The acquisition empowers customers with a truly integrated digital thread from PCB design engineering to manufacturing, enabling earlier defect detection, reduced costs, accelerated time-to-market and improved product quality and reliability.

Siemens acquires ASTER Technologies to deliver industry-leading PCB test engineering solutions

Addressing growing complexity in electronics

The acquisition comes at a critical time, as the accelerating demand for automotive electronics and the increased integration of 5G technology in electronics systems necessitate robust testing solutions to help to ensure safety, reliability and compliance with stringent standards. A comprehensive test engineering strategy is paramount to intercepting defects, avoiding costly design re-spins, preventing product returns, and reducing field failures. Organizations are increasingly seeking DFT functionality embedded within their PCB design solutions and an integrated workflow for PCB design.

ASTER's expertise enhances Siemens' Design for Manufacturing (DFM) offering

Founded in 1993, and based in Cesson-Sévigné, France, ASTER has established itself as a leading supplier of software tools for verifying, assembling and testing PCB assemblies for over 30 years. The company provides compelling DFM physical design verification software solutions for PCB fabrication, assembly and test, alongside robust test coverage analysis and optimized test programming capabilities. Its flagship product, TestWay, is renowned for its best-in-class DFT planning and implementation, enabling companies to prepare designs and implement robust test strategies early in the PCB assembly manufacturing process. TestWay complements Siemens' Valor design for fabrication and assembly capabilities, creating a comprehensive DFM solution.

"The addition of ASTER Technologies is a game-changer for our customers in the PCB design and manufacturing space. By integrating ASTER's market-leading test engineering software, we are empowering our customers to optimize designs much earlier in the design cycle," said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president and general manager, electronic board systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "This can dramatically reduce costs, accelerate time-to-market and helps to ensure the highest levels of product quality and reliability. It's about giving our customers a complete, integrated solution that sets them up for success from the very first design concept through final production."

Strategic fit for complex electronic systems

ASTER's solutions are primarily used in sophisticated, high-end designs across computing/HPC, automotive and networking sectors, where developing efficient and cost-productive test strategies is crucial. This acquisition allows Siemens to expand its differentiated and comprehensive DFM solution for the global PCB market.

"Joining forces with Siemens is an incredibly exciting next chapter for our team and our customers. We've always been passionate about helping engineers create flawless PCB designs through advanced test coverage analysis," said Christophe Lotz, founder and chief executive officer, ASTER Technologies. "Now, as part of Siemens, we have an unparalleled opportunity to integrate our expertise into a broader, industry-leading portfolio. This means our innovative solutions can reach more customers, enabling them to achieve even greater efficiency, quality and competitive advantage. We are thrilled to contribute to Siemens' vision of a truly integrated digital thread for electronics design and manufacturing with just enough test."

Expanding Siemens' EDA portfolio

With this acquisition, Siemens continues to provide customers with the best-in-class electronic system design technology they need to design the greatest products and build them efficiently and with high quality. The integration of ASTER's technology will embed manufacturing capabilities within the PCBA design portfolio, expanding the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and creating a significant competitive edge. This move allows Siemens to offer a full spectrum of DFM capabilities, helping customers to ensure designs not only meet manufacturing requirements but also proactively optimize test strategies from the earliest stages of development.

