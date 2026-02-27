Siemens accelerates integrated circuit design and verification with agentic AI in Questa One

Accelerates design and verification with domain-scoped agentic, AI-driven workflows and configurable human expertise for faster, trusted register-transfer level (RTL) sign-off

Flexible integration preserves current investments with optimized performance and comprehensive verification in an open ecosystem

Designed to work seamlessly with the Fuse EDA AI system, Siemens' agentic and generative framework for electronic design automation (EDA)

Delivers Agentic AI autonomous workflows that operate within the verification domain under customer-defined governance boundaries with autonomous goal decomposition, adaptive cross-run strategies and persistent expertise building

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced the Questa One Agentic Toolkit, which brings domain-scoped agentic AI workflows to its Questa™ One smart verification software portfolio to accelerate creation, verification planning, execution, debugging and closure to achieve trusted RTL sign-off faster while transforming how engineers approach integrated circuit (IC) design and verification tasks.

Siemens today announced the Questa One Agentic Toolkit, which brings domain-scoped agentic AI workflows to its Questa One smart verification software portfolio

The verification productivity gap continues to widen as design complexity explodes with 3D ICs, chiplet-based architectures and software-defined systems. The Questa One Agentic Toolkit transforms verification and design from isolated tool interactions into intelligent, domain-scoped multi-step, framework-agnostic workflows powered by agentic AI - autonomous systems operating within the verification domain under customer-defined governance boundaries that can reason, plan and execute complex tasks while maintaining configurable human oversight at critical decision points directly within engineers' existing environments.

"Questa One sets a new standard for smart verification and the Questa One Agentic Toolkit builds on those connected and data-driven principles with agentic AI workflows that empower our customers to achieve trusted design and verification closure with AI acceleration – while maintaining the human expertise and judgment that builds quality and trust," said Abhi Kolpekwar, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Verification Technologies, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We own the engines and we understand verification at the deepest level. It isn't an afterthought or a wrapper; it's the EDA industry's most comprehensive verification solution enhanced with intelligent agentic AI workflows that work the way our customers expect and delivers the results they are demanding."

Working with Fuse EDA AI system and beyond

The Questa One Agentic Toolkit works seamlessly with the Fuse™ EDA AI system, Siemens' agentic and generative framework for electronic design automation, providing customers who want a fully integrated Siemens experience with optimized performance and deep integration.

It is Fuse-preferred, with enhanced capabilities when used within the Fuse environment. Recognizing that customer choice is paramount, the framework-agnostic architecture protects existing investments and integrates with other agentic platforms without compromise. Whether teams use existing or emerging frameworks, Questa One agentic workflows adapt to their environment with standardized interfaces that work consistently across platforms.

The Siemens advantage: Engines, integration and openness

These intelligent agentic workflows represent a fundamentally different approach than what's emerging from startups and point-solution providers. Siemens uniquely combines verification engine expertise with deep AI integration and customer choice through three differentiating pillars:

Engine-native intelligence: Siemens creates both the industry-leading Questa One tools and the model context protocols (MCPs) that expose them to agentic frameworks. These workflows, built leveraging NVIDIA Llama Nemotron and NVIDIA NIM, understand verification state in real time and maintain comprehensive awareness and contextual intelligence relationships between designs, testbenches, test plans and specifications. This provides customers with autonomous goal decomposition, adaptive cross-run strategies and persistent expertise building.

Siemens creates both the industry-leading Questa One tools and the model context protocols (MCPs) that expose them to agentic frameworks. These workflows, built leveraging NVIDIA Llama Nemotron and NVIDIA NIM, understand verification state in real time and maintain comprehensive awareness and contextual intelligence relationships between designs, testbenches, test plans and specifications. This provides customers with autonomous goal decomposition, adaptive cross-run strategies and persistent expertise building. Coding application and platform agnostic: The solution works with main-stream AI coding applications - including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Cursor, Cline and Siemens' own Fuse - and can be used in CLI mode or IDEs (e.g. VS-Code). While optimized as Fuse-preferred for customers who want a fully integrated experience based on Siemens' toolset, these workflows remain completely agnostic, adapting to customer workflows rather than forcing adaptation.

The solution works with main-stream AI coding applications - including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Cursor, Cline and Siemens' own Fuse - and can be used in CLI mode or IDEs (e.g. VS-Code). While optimized as Fuse-preferred for customers who want a fully integrated experience based on Siemens' toolset, these workflows remain completely agnostic, adapting to customer workflows rather than forcing adaptation. Scalable, connected, data-driven foundation: By leveraging the connected verification ecosystem that dynamically orchestrates between tools, including Questa One, Tessent™ software for DFT and the Veloce™ CS hardware-assisted verification and validation system, these agentic workflows bring AI-powered capabilities across the entire design and verification landscape.

Intelligent workflows across design and verification

The Questa One Agentic Toolkit launches with the following intelligent agents that demonstrate the potential of agentic AI:

The RTL Code Agent generates synthesizable RTL code from natural language descriptions while simultaneously checking for coding violations and suggesting fixes aligned with industry standards, presenting engineers with clean, high-quality RTL for review.

generates synthesizable RTL code from natural language descriptions while simultaneously checking for coding violations and suggesting fixes aligned with industry standards, presenting engineers with clean, high-quality RTL for review. The Lint Agent optimally configures lint analysis, reading existing RTL code to check for design errors and coding style violations. Designers then review results and are offered automated AI-powered design fixes or waivers to help to ensure the highest-quality RTL.

optimally configures lint analysis, reading existing RTL code to check for design errors and coding style violations. Designers then review results and are offered automated AI-powered design fixes or waivers to help to ensure the highest-quality RTL. The CDC Agent optimally configures, then runs clock domain crossing verification on a design. Configuration fine-tuning suggestions are made based on results. This empowers designers to achieve the cleanest asynchronous designs after reviewing the results and enabling automated AI-powered design fixes or waivers.

optimally configures, then runs clock domain crossing verification on a design. Configuration fine-tuning suggestions are made based on results. This empowers designers to achieve the cleanest asynchronous designs after reviewing the results and enabling automated AI-powered design fixes or waivers. The Verification Planning Agent analyzes design specifications and automatically generates comprehensive verification plans. Engineers review and approve each step while the AI handles structuring sections, creating detailed feature descriptions and defining scenarios and checking strategies.

analyzes design specifications and automatically generates comprehensive verification plans. Engineers review and approve each step while the AI handles structuring sections, creating detailed feature descriptions and defining scenarios and checking strategies. The Debug Agent accelerates root cause analysis by intelligently correlating waveforms, assertions, coverage data and log files. It identifies suspicious signal transitions, suggests potential failure mechanisms and generates targeted debug scenarios for engineer reviews.

These agents leverage the toolkit's MCPs to work directly with Questa One Verification IQ, Questa One SFV, Questa One Sim and other tools, backed by curated prompt libraries developed by domain experts.

Partner and customer experiences with Questa One Agentic AI

Early adopters are already seeing significant productivity improvements:

"The increasing complexity of modern chip design and verification requires a new generation of intelligent, agentic workflows that can reason through intricate tasks while maintaining the highest levels of precision," said Tim Costa, general manager of Industrial and Computational Engineering, NVIDIA. "By leveraging NVIDIA NIM and Nemotron reasoning models, Siemens is providing engineers with a powerful, AI-driven foundation to accelerate the development of the world's most advanced electronic systems."

"The productivity gains delivered by the Questa One Agentic Toolkit were both immediate and significant," said Akshay Aggarwal, senior director of Engineering, MediaTek. "Our engineers were able to become proficient within hours, despite limited prior exposure to the tool - completing tasks that typically require days, and mastering workflows that would usually take weeks of training. In combination with MediaTek's existing advanced in-house verification methodology, the Questa One Agentic Toolkit not only bridged the knowledge gap but fundamentally accelerated our operational processes."

"Combining AI and verification, Questa One enabled our team to quickly adopt full agentic Formal Property Verification, and auto-fix issues with Lint Agent," said Shalesh Thusoo, founder and chief executive officer, Tsavorite Scalable Intelligence. "With the Agentic Toolkit, we leverage these capabilities and their productivity gains at the optimal point in our development flow."

Availability

The Questa One Agentic Toolkit is available now through an early access program. To learn more, visit https://www.siemens.com/questa-one-agentic

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "looks forward to," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," ....

SOURCE Siemens Industry Software