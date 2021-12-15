Siemens Becomes Founding Sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that Siemens Digital Industries Software has become a founding sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte.

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square foot sustainable space located on Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart factory innovative capabilities. As a founding sponsor, Siemens will exhibit a 3,000 square-foot bay and will work with Deloitte and other sponsors to showcase technologies from its Xcelerator portfolio that help enable manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 technologies to drive new business models, and boost quality, productivity, and sustainability. Xcelerator is Siemens' integrated portfolio of software, services, and the low-code development platform that, together with Siemens' automation and industrial hardware, ties the Smart Factory ecosystem together.

As part of the sponsorship, Siemens will leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help companies across numerous industries accelerate digital transformation, clearly understand the value of Industry 4.0, and provide a roadmap to a digital enterprise. Companies will engage in workshops to create roadmaps for digital transformation, supported by hands-on interactive experiences with Industry 4.0 technologies, from design to manufacturing and closing the loop using product and production data to optimize the value chain.

Manufacturers from a brownfield or greenfield position will understand how to leverage Industry 4.0 technologies such as digital twins, simulation, automation, edge/IIoT, cloud analytics, and manufacturing operations management with the backbone of Teamcenter® connecting people and processes with digital threads.

"The Smart Factory @ Wichita truly represents 'where today meets tomorrow,'" said Del Costy, senior vice president and managing director, Americas at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "It embodies the culmination of our 10+ years' close alliance with Deloitte spanning multiple industries and demonstrates how together we can support our mutual customers engaged in Industry 4.0 to harness the complexity of their data to drive a competitive advantage. With our new Xcelerator as a Service offering, collaboration, decision-making and innovation has never been so accessible."

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

"Siemens is known for global innovation and for continually bringing to market new solutions that help manufacturers become more agile in the face of disruption," said Stephen Laaper, principal and Smart Factory leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Siemens will bring our Smart Factory @ Wichita clients access to advanced simulation and digital thread capabilities as well as the latest hardware and software solutions to accelerate digital transformation and solve complex challenges. They are also making significant contributions to the facility itself with smart lighting and other sustainability control systems. This collaboration around The Smart Factory @ Wichita builds on Deloitte and Siemens' decade-long relationship to take manufacturing into the future."

Learn more about Siemens Industry 4.0 solutions, visit Siemens' Transforming Manufacturing page. For more information about the Deloitte and Siemens Alliance, click here.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for more information about Deloitte.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

www.deloitte.com

