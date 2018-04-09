Siemens Healthineers and Octo Telematics select SAS for IoT analytics to improve patient care and driver safety

"Our goal is to maximize the uptime of our medical equipment at the customer site," said Dr. Mirko Appel, Head of Analytical Services in the Customer Services organization at Siemens Healthineers. "Our analytical system receives hundreds of thousands of lines of sensor data each day, and a significant part of it is only semi-structured. Automated and scalable analytics are crucial to help us offer good decision support to our service-delivery organization and to actively drive the digitalization of healthcare. SAS helps us optimize our service processes, save spare parts and reduce troubleshooting time."

Enterprises like Lockheed Martin, Octo Telematics and Western Digital also have selected SAS to pull insights from a sea of data created by connected devices.

"Traditionally, IoT has been associated with initiatives like the smart grid, smart cities and connected factories, but as we realize the value of analyzing sensor data, the circle of involved industries grows wider," said Jason Mann, SAS Vice President of IoT. "At its essence, Siemens Healthineers uses powerful analytics to help clinical settings remain more productive."

Mann added that SAS' IoT division will continue to focus on diverse industries including manufacturing, health care, government and insurance.

Auto insurers turn to analytics for IoT data influx

Rome-based Octo Telematics provides big data and analytics services for the insurance and automotive industries. Octo Telematics collects 120,000 miles of driver data every minute, including vehicle-use data (such as how fast a driver accelerates and brakes) and crash data. This huge amount of data has helped it create the world's largest driving behaviors database.

"Octo is helping transform the insurance business in the age of the connected consumer," said Gianfranco Giannella, COO at Octo Telematics. "Our solutions help insurers provide more precise policies while encouraging safer drivers and roadways. Delivering intelligence through SAS' best-of-breed analytics is at the heart of what we do. In shifting from static to dynamic or streaming data, insurers can achieve what we call the 'internet of insurable things.'"

Octo Telematics works with SAS to deliver multi-dimensional analytics and real-time data services such as risk scoring. These services help insurance customers better evaluate risk, price their premiums appropriately and assess accidents accurately. With incentives to improve driving behavior, insurers can encourage safer drivers and have more relevant interactions with their policyholders.

Octo Telematics will share more details about their use of analytics at SAS Global Forum during the IoT Customer Connect session on Tuesday, April 10, starting at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

SAS and Cisco help create an IoT Innovation Lab with University of Technology Sydney

SAS and Cisco will help create an IoT Innovation Lab for teaching and research at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia. It is based on the Cisco SAS Edge-to-Enterprise IoT Analytics Platform, which combines all the hardware and software needed to analyze IoT data so customers don't need to build a platform from scratch. The new lab will explore how edge data generated by connected devices can be gathered and analyzed for decision makers. Early research will focus on advanced energy, manufacturing, agribusiness and healthcare.

To learn more, please read the product brief, SAS Analytics for IoT.

Today's announcement was made at SAS Global Forum, the world's largest analytics conference, with more than 30,000 business and IT users of SAS software participating on-site and online.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2018 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siemens-healthineers-and-octo-telematics-select-sas-for-iot-analytics-to-improve-patient-care-and-driver-safety-300626406.html

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

