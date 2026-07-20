Siemens to acquire Precision Innovations to expand AI-powered system-on-a-chip design exploration and optimization

Acquisition expands Siemens' electronic design automation (EDA) portfolio with AI-powered, shift-left chip planning capabilities to support faster design exploration for advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC) architectures

Precision Innovations' technology helps semiconductor teams to evaluate architectural and design tradeoffs early in the SoC design cycle, leading to better power, performance and area, and faster time to silicon

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Precision Innovations Inc., a privately held electronic design automation software company, expanding Siemens' EDA portfolio with AI-powered chip planning capabilities that help semiconductor teams optimize power, performance and area earlier in the system-on-chip design process.

Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Precision Innovations Inc., a privately held electronic design automation software company, expanding Siemens’ EDA portfolio with AI-powered chip planning capabilities that help semiconductor teams optimize power, performance and area earlier in the system-on-chip design process.

Precision Innovations develops EDA software built on the open-source OpenROAD framework to help semiconductor teams evaluate design feasibility, reduce design iterations and accelerate time to market as system-on-a-chip complexity continues to grow. The acquisition will strengthen Siemens' EDA portfolio with AI-driven chip planning and design exploration capabilities, complementing Siemens' existing digital design and verification solutions by enabling faster feasibility analysis and more informed downstream decisions.

Precision Innovations is intended to join Siemens as a key addition to its industry-leading Digital Design Creation software, complementing existing digital design and implementation capabilities to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end digital flow that spans architecture, implementation and the full silicon lifecycle management of SoCs.

"With Precision Innovations joining Siemens, we will expand our ability to support customers as they face rapidly increasing SoC complexity and the need to explore new architectures faster and more efficiently," said Ankur Gupta, executive vice president, IC Portfolio, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Integrating Precision Innovations' AI-powered early design exploration into our EDA portfolio can significantly accelerate time to silicon and improves power, performance and area."

Precision Innovations' solutions are used by leading semiconductor and technology companies and significantly enhance Siemens' existing EDA offerings across digital design and verification workflows. By combining Precision Innovations' technologies with Siemens' broader EDA portfolio, Siemens will be able to help customers address growing design complexity, shorten development cycles and improve engineering productivity.

"Becoming part of Siemens allows us to scale our technology and bring AI-driven chip planning to a much broader set of semiconductor teams," said Tom Spyrou, chief executive officer, Precision Innovations. "Together, we can help designers leverage AI to evaluate thousands of design options earlier in the process and focus innovation where it matters most."

Precision Innovations was founded in San Diego, California in 2019 with the mission to democratize the hardware design landscape by addressing barriers related to cost, expertise and uncertainty that have historically limited access to advanced semiconductor technologies.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected within the third quarter of calendar year 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about how Siemens is committed to leveraging AI technologies to solve critical challenges in semiconductor manufacturing, visit https://www.siemens.com/en-us/company/electronic-design-automation/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

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SOURCE Siemens Industry Software