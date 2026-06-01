Siemens powers the next phase of industrial AI with Intelligence Center X

Embeds AI agents alongside people to scale industrial AI into a hybrid workforce at production level, enabling organizations to move beyond pilots and operate with speed, control and consistency

Connects industrial data, workflows and AI agents in one governed system, unifying enterprise data and lifecycle context, empowering teams to collaborate with AI in context-rich, human-in-the-loop processes across the business

Delivers measurable operational impact at scale by reducing manual effort, accelerating issue resolution and improving decision-making with results proven in real-world deployments

Customers are already delivering measurable results including a 95 percent reduction in manual effort and 85 percent faster production issue resolution

Siemens Intelligence Center X, part of Siemens Xcelerator, helps customers scale digital transformation with production-ready industrial AI

DETROIT, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced Intelligence Center X, new industrial AI orchestration software designed to help organizations turn industrial AI from isolated experimentation into scalable, real world business impact through a hybrid workforce where people and AI agents work together with shared context, workflows and lifecycle intelligence.

Siemens today announced Intelligence Center X, new industrial AI orchestration software designed to help organizations turn industrial AI from isolated experimentation into scalable, real world business impact through a hybrid workforce where people and AI agents work together with shared context, workflows and lifecycle intelligence.

By connecting data, models and workflows on a single governed foundation, Intelligence Center X enables companies to deploy AI-driven applications and agents faster, with full traceability and control. Intelligence Center X combines the Mendix™ low-code platform with Siemens' Graph Studio and AI Studio software from the Rapidminer® portfolio to create the enterprise context, business-specific lifecycle intelligence, and orchestrated agents and intelligent applications businesses needed to turn AI ambition into real value gains. Across industries, companies have invested in AI but are struggling to scale beyond pilots because data is fragmented, governance is inconsistent, and AI insight does not connect to real workflows. Intelligence Center X is designed to close that gap as the production-ready system that orchestrates people and AI agents together, on top of what enterprises already own, with full auditability and policy controls.

"Intelligence Center X helps organizations move beyond AI experimentation by embedding intelligence directly into everyday workflows, where it can be governed, scaled and trusted. When AI is connected to real business processes and enterprise data, it delivers measurable impact at scale," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "AI only delivers real value when it is embedded in how work gets done. Intelligence Center X brings together enterprise data with industrial ontologies and Siemens' knowledge graph capabilities in a governed environment to empower organizations to apply AI with confidence and achieve consistent, measurable outcomes."

Customers already delivering measurable outcomes

Vivix Vidros Planos, Brazil's leading flat glass manufacturer, deployed a portfolio of nearly 30 Mendix applications connecting OT and IT data across SAP S/4HANA, Siemens Industrial Edge, and Snowflake. Results include an 85 percent reduction in production issue resolution time, 6,000 hours of manual work recaptured in a single year, and customer complaint resolution compressed from five days to under one. Vivix's AI-powered Virtual Engineer, built on Intelligence Center X with Amazon Bedrock and Claude from Anthropic, is now advancing toward a full digital twin strategy using the multi-agent capabilities in Intelligence Center X.

"With this system, we are ready for the agentic future, enabling our people and AI to work together in a more connected and productive way," said Aristóteles Terceiro Neto, industrial transformation manager, Vivix Vidros Planos. "We are already seeing significant enterprise value, including up to 4x faster resolution times in quality-related investigations, as well as measurable improvements in how we support decision-making on the shop floor."

"Axiz is among the first enterprises globally to deploy Intelligence Center X as a full agentic enterprise system. Integrating the AI/ML modeling capabilities, application development and process orchestration for an end-to-end pricing use case, Axiz achieved a 95 percent reduction in manual effort and 100 percent accuracy in data ingestion," said Andrew Moodley, chief cloud, digital and marketing officer, Axiz. "Axiz is the first customer globally to integrate Intelligence Center X for our pricing use case. AI/ML development acts as the brain, while the application development and orchestration capabilities act as the body."

Building the data foundation for agentic execution

Intelligence Center X is designed to connect industrial data across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and service into shared lifecycle intelligence that AI can act on. As part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Intelligence Center X is designed to work alongside existing enterprise and operational data solutions to enable agentic workflows to operate with trusted data across the broader ecosystem. This approach is supported by Siemens' data and cloud ecosystem partners.

"We are genuinely excited about the new capabilities Intelligence Center X brings to Snowflake customers," said Amy Kodl, senior vice president, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Snowflake. "It works with their existing Snowflake data, complements capabilities like Snowflake Semantic Views and Cortex AI and shares our relentless focus on being easy, connected and trusted."

Three deployment models

Intelligence Center X deploys in three patterns: layered on Siemens AI products to amplify lifecycle intelligence with out-of-the-box industrial ontologies; as a standalone platform for asset-intensive organizations running other OT vendors; or as a pure agentic enterprise platform for financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, and retail organizations that need production-grade AI execution with full auditability.

Availability

To learn more about Intelligence Center X, visit https://www.siemens.com/intelligence-center-x

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Industry Software