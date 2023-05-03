Siena Heights University Expands Workforce Development Program, Positions Itself as a Future IT Leader

ADRIAN, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siena Heights University (SHU) announced today several exciting developments to its Workforce Development Division.

In Michigan, IT jobs are up 25 percent since 2009 with anticipated growth continuing through 2026. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts technology occupations will grow 15 percent by 2031, leading to 55,339 new industry jobs across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

In response, the university has added 17 new information technology certificate and credentialing programs to its Workforce Development Division. Offerings include:

Software Developer

Cybersecurity

Information Technology Level 1 Help Desk Technician

Customer Service Representative Exam Prep

CompTIA A+ 220-1101 and 220-1102

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP) CAS-004

CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ CLO-002

CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-003

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) CS0-002

CompTIA Data+ DA0-001

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (ITF+) FC0-U61

CompTIA Linux+ XK0-005

CompTIA Network+ N10-008

CompTIA PenTest PT0-002

CompTIA Project+ PK0-004

CompTIA Security+ SY0-601

CompTIA Server+ SK0-005

"We are thrilled to be expanding the Workforce Development program at Siena Heights University," said President Sister Peg Albert, O.P., Ph.D. "Offering this many new educational opportunities in a field that anticipates vast growth in the coming years really speaks to the university's commitment to provide students with timely skills and fill in-demand jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario."

The launching of these programs marks the next phase of Workforce Development at SHU. In January, the University announced 19 healthcare certificate programs aimed at addressing the critical healthcare shortages in the local labor market.

Siena Heights University also recently presented as a panelist at the BioTalent Strategy Exchange virtual conference organized by MichBio , a membership-based nonprofit that represents more than 600 bioscience companies, universities, and academic institutions in Michigan.

Cheri Betz, Ph.D, Executive Vice President of SHU presented on the topic Understanding Curriculum Development in Higher Education alongside representatives from the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. Dr. Betz covered the non-degrees component of this panel and focused on the importance of higher education developing curriculum in response to industry needs.

Additionally, SHU has been accepted as a member of the Midwest Semiconductor Network at The Ohio State University. This network aims to support the reshoring of semiconductor research and manufacturing. SHU plans to launch online workforce certifications in semiconductor manufacturing later this year.

Given these developments, the school is positioning itself to be one of the most robust hubs for information technology education initiatives and workforce development in the state.

Siena Heights University is a Catholic university founded in 1919 and sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters. The University is headquartered in Adrian, Mich., with degree completion centers in Dearborn, Benton Harbor, Monroe, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson and online.

