Sienza Energy, a Caltech-Incubated Battery Company, announces its 3D pure silicon anode gravimetric capacity

PASADENA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company backed by Los Angeles-based philanthropist Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Kairos ventures announced its capacity test results from an independent third-party lab showing its 3D pure silicon anode at 2,941 mAh/g.

Professor Mory Gharib, founder of Sienza Energy shared the independently verified results from Mobile Power Solutions stating: ". Sienza's 3D pure silicon anode has demonstrated an average gravimetric capacity of 2,941 mAh/g. This means that for every gram of silicon, our batteries can store 2,941 milliampere-hours of electricity, significantly higher than the industry standard for graphite, with a gravimetric capacity of 372 mAh/g.

Sienza Energy's unique 3D electrode nano-architecture, high energy and power density, and long cycle life, even at fast charging rates, combined with the use of high-quality silicon sets itself apart from current industry standards.

The CTO of Sienza Energy, Dr. Azin Fahimi, who has overseen this leading battery industry breakthrough, mentioned: "We are the first group to have designed and fabricated a 3D silicon-based anode that has both high energy density and excellent lifecycle.

Jim Demetriades, CEO of Kairos Ventures, and one of the first investors in Sienza Energy stated: "We are thrilled with the results of Sienza's groundbreaking achievement. What Sienza has achieved significantly surpasses the average market standards for silicon."

"We are delighted with this major scientific milestone," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. He went on to say: "Sienza's successful use of pure nano-silicon has created a new paradigm in battery technology thus enhancing Sienza's overall performance."

The Lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach $257 billion by 2030.

About Sienza Energy

Sienza Energy's mission is to deliver the world's highest powered, highest-energy-density rechargeable battery for electric vehicles and consumer electronics while maintaining our commitment to environmental sustainability and profitability for our investors and shareholders.

