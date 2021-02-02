Sierra Digital acquires Stonebridge Consulting, doubling world class tech solution delivery capacity in Energy

Compelling combination of size, best-in-class assets, financial strength, and operating capability with scalability and relevance to Energy

Proven technical and operational expertise with "Best Practices" project approach

Significant ability to drive uplift in business value through cost minimization and investment in tech innovations

The acquisition includes both product and service offerings, according to Senthil Kumar, CEO of Sierra Digital. "We are extremely impressed with recent Stonebridge innovations," Kumar said. "The Peloton®Ready Accelerator, EnerHubTM, and new EnerPubSM product lines offer excellent ways to speed solution delivery and optimize data value. Combined now with a host of Automation, Analytics, and Experience Management, solutions pioneered by Sierra, our two organizations are now uniquely positioned to double value to customers."

Sierra Digital's premiere innovation, OhZoneTM, is a cloud-based flexible workflow platform augmented with automation, analytics, and XM capability. "OhZone can reduce project spend by 50% while helping people work smarter, more efficiently, and with superior customer focus," Kumar said. "We're excited to link Sierra innovations with solutions such as EnerHub and Peloton Ready, offering a unified system for listening, innovating, and successfully implementing optimization initiatives."

"This transaction helps technologists embrace a seismic shift in the way we approach business," said James Ivy, CEO of Stonebridge Consulting. "Changing customer experience expectations are driving the need for better ways to do business. Sierra and Stonebridge now offer unparalleled combined team expertise, breakthrough solutions, and a direct pipeline to Sierra's longtime partners, including SAP, Microsoft, and Qualtrics."

The two companies will discuss the promise of today's announcement at Noon Central on Thursday, February 25. The webinar event, titled "Doubling Business Value in Energy", will feature Geoffrey Cann, a leading voice of Digital Transformation in Energy. Register free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doubling-business-value-in-energy-registration-138778236441.

Learn more at https://sierradigitalinc.com/sierra-digital-acquires-stonebridge/.

