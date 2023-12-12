Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Releases Its First-Ever Non-Alcoholic Brews

New Brews Round Out Full Non-Alcoholic Portfolio with Hop Splash Line Extension

CHICO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has just released its first-ever line of non-alcoholic brews -- Trail Pass IPA and Trail Pass Golden, hitting shelves across the U.S. this month.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has released its first-ever non-alcoholic brews, Trail Pass IPA and Trail Pass Golden. To fill out a full portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages that family owned craft brewery has additionally released a brand new zero alcohol sparkling water infused with real fruit juice, Hop Splash Citrus. All three brand new products are hitting shelves across the U.S. this month. Learn more at https://sierranevada.com/non-stop-adventure
"Our innovation brewers have been working for years to perfect a flavorful, satisfying non-alcoholic brew. What they've developed is truly best-in-class," says Lesley Albright, VP of Marketing at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. "We know that drinkers appreciate a wide variety of premium craft options to enjoy at different occasions. Trail Pass IPA and Golden are a great fit when the moment calls for a high-quality, non-alcoholic beverage that fully delivers on flavor and refreshment. We're so pleased to release this new collection of non-alcoholic offerings."

Trail Pass IPA uses Amarillo®, Bravo, CTZ, Magnum, and Cascade hops for an impactful IPA flavor and aroma and comes in at 35 IBU. Trail Pass Golden has a light, crisp flavor with Centennial, Cascade and Bravo hops, and is an easy-going 15 IBU. Instead of removing alcohol after the brewing process, both brews are made using traditional fermentation but with a yeast that produces low amounts of alcohol. Though more difficult to work with, this process results in a higher-quality beverage more like traditional beer, but with less than 0.5% ABV. Both have a MSRP of $11.99 (6-pk of 12 oz. cans).

To round out the full non-alcoholic portfolio, Sierra Nevada is additionally releasing Hop Splash Citrus, a new line extension to its popular Hop Splash sparkling water. Hop Splash Citrus is infused with Mosaic and Simcoe hops, and real grapefruit and blood orange juice to complement the prominent hoppy flavors and aromas. It contains zero alcohol and has a MSRP of $8.99 (6-pk of 12oz. cans).

The all-new Trail Pass IPA, Trail Pass Golden and Hop Splash Citrus will be available year-round along with Hop Splash which launched in late 2022.  

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers and other beverages including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.

