Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Renews Commitment to Conservation with Continued Support of Trust for Public Land

CHICO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., a leader in sustainability within craft brewing, has announced the three-year renewal of its partnership with the Trust for Public Land (TPL), extending the collaboration that began in 2022. TPL is a national non-profit dedicated to conserving America's lands and waters.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has committed $150,000 annually for the next three years to support TPL's vital conservation efforts which extend across the U.S. and include expanding national and local parks, creating trail systems, and protecting community forests and cultural sites. The funds will directly impact areas in the brewery's namesake mountain range and surrounding areas. Specific projects include the proposed 82-mile Pines to Mines regional trail linking Truckee with Nevada City, and the continued conservation of Huysink Lake in the Tahoe National Forest, one of the most popular recreational forests in the country.

Guillermo Rodriguez, Vice President of Pacific Region and California State Director for TPL, said, "We are immensely grateful for partners like Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. whose commitment furthers our mission. Their support is crucial in addressing the pressing challenges faced by the Sierra Nevada region—a vital source of biodiversity, clean drinking water for millions of Californians, and carbon sequestration. Our work aims to protect these essential resources while providing recreational opportunities connecting people to nature. Together, we can ensure the Sierra Nevada remains a thriving outdoor playground for generations to come."

"What excites us most about TPL's work is its multifaceted approach to conservation. They go beyond recreation and are also focused on protecting lands for biodiversity, water conservation, restoration and climate resiliency," said Mandi McKay, Chief Sustainability & Social Impact Officer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. She added, "This partnership is a natural fit for Sierra Nevada and our longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship. For many, a perfect day outdoors ends with a special moment around a campfire or picnic table enjoying a craft beverage. In that sense, the outdoors and craft beverages go hand-in-hand."

Learn more about the partnership, the non-profit's work in each state, and make a direct donation to support their efforts in an area near you at https://sierranevada.com/gear-up-for-summer.

About Trust for Public Land

Trust for Public Land (TPL) is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where they are needed most. Since 1972, TPL has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, created more than 5,420 parks, trails, 200+ Community Schoolyards, and iconic outdoor places, raised $94 billion in public funding for parks and public lands; and brought parks and trails to within a 10-minute walk of home for nearly 9.7 million people. To learn more, visit tpl.org.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada Mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980 and it remains family-owned and operated. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.

