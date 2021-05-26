Sierra Nevada Expands Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha With New Flavors And Experiences

Strainge Beast hard kombucha is rooted in the craft brewer's love for the art and science of fermentation. Tweet this

"I have always been fascinated by the alchemy of fermentation," said Sierra Nevada founder Ken Grossman, who has long been a hobby kombucha brewer himself. "It can transform high-quality ingredients into something magical."

This year, Strainge Beast will offer three new straingely delicious flavors:

Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime & Mint (4.0% ABV, 100 calories) screams summertime, and immediately transports drinkers to the beach or the pool.

Raspberry, Golden Kiwi & Elderflower (4.0% ABV, 100 calories) combines a complex aroma of berries, blossoms and kiwi fruit with the tangy sweet flavor of raspberries.

Grapefruit, Pomegranate & Cucumber (7.0% ABV, 180 calories) mixes the crisp coolness of a cucumber with the refreshing tartness of pomegranate and grapefruit.

To celebrate this strainge release, Sierra Nevada will also kick off "Masters of Strainge"—a series of consumer masterclasses in unconventional and unique arts. The virtual classes will tap into viewers' wild sides with topics including Venus Flytrap gardening. Viewers can get involved by following Strainge Beast on Instagram, and tuning in for event announcements starting in June.

"We're so excited to get Strainge Beast hard kombucha into the hands of more drinkers, especially as we head into the summer season," said Robin Gregory, Communications Director at Sierra Nevada. "Each new flavor concoction of Strainge Beast is a medley of organic fruits, herbs, and spices that is bound to feed your curiosity."

The three new flavors of Strainge Beast hard kombucha are available for purchase on shelves across the U.S. now, in addition to its three original flavors: Ginger, Lemon & Hibiscus; Blueberry, Acai & Sweet Basil; and Passion Fruit, Hops & Blood Orange. Strainge Beast hard kombucha contains only the finest organic ingredients, and like Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., is a drink defined by its history of craft brewing excellence.



About Strainge Beast

Strainge Beast hard kombucha is rooted in a lifelong love of fermentation—its art, its madness, its taste. These creations emerge from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., where our brewers, with their wild imaginations, chase ideas and take on beastly challenges. Alongside natural, organic fruits and botanicals are unwieldy strains of bacteria and yeast. The thrill of creating, of taming unruly science, defines our history of craft brewing excellence. Strainge Beast offers six unique flavors: Ginger, Lemon & Hibiscus; Passion Fruit, Hops & Blood Orange; Blueberry, Acai & Sweet Basil; Grapefruit, Pomegranate & Cucumber; Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime, & Mint; Raspberry, Golden Kiwi & Elderflower.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada's extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.

