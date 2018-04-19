Sierra Pacific Industries supports Homes For Our Troops with lumber donation

The California-based company will be donating lumber and a full Sierra Pacific Windows package to HFOT for Marine Sergeant Milan Franklin's specially adapted custom home in Shelton, Wash. SPI's Shelton and Aberdeen Divisions will provide the lumber. "Every member of our crew is thrilled to be helping to provide a new home for a true American hero, especially here in Shelton, a community with a proud timber heritage that has supported our new mill here," says Lisa Perry, SPI's Community Relations Manager in Washington.

In 2011, Sgt Franklin was on his second deployment with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sangin, Afghanistan. The blast resulted in the loss of both his legs and two fingers on his right hand. HFOT will kick off the building of Sgt Franklin's home in Shelton later this year.

"We are thrilled Sierra Pacific Industries has chosen to support HFOT," says Bill Ivey, Homes For Our Troops Executive Director. "Product donations from outstanding corporations like SPI allow us to stretch our dollars to build more specially adapted custom homes for Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives."

Learn more about Sgt Franklin's story at www.hfotusa.org/franklin.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. These homes restore some of the freedom and independence- our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 percent of donations to Homes For Our Troops have gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI): Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) is a third-generation, family-owned forest products company based in Anderson, California. The firm owns and manages nearly 2 million acres of timberland in California and Washington, and is one of the largest lumber producers in the United States. The company also produces millwork, windows, and renewable energy.

