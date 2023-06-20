Sierra7, Inc. and Partner AvaSure Awarded the TeleCare Companion Contract for Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 9 VA Medical Centers

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded Sierra7 and their partner AvaSure a contract to provide a turnkey TeleCare Companion solution to seven Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Medical Centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 9 region. VHA is the largest integrated healthcare network in the United States, with 1,506 healthcare facilities, including outpatient sites, that serve 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

Sierra7 and AvaSure's TeleCare Companion solution delivers safe, cost-effective observation, communication, and analytics that enhance patient safety and facilitate patient care. At the core of our Telecare Companion approach for the VHA is AvaSure's TeleSitter® solution, an evidence-based and data-driven approach to connecting caregivers more closely with patients, thereby improving the quality of care. The TeleSitter solution enables patients to be monitored remotely by using mobile video and audio devices. This helps to reduce adverse events such as falls, while freeing up clinical and support staff so they can devote more time to the patient.

Currently used in over 30 VA/Government medical facilities nationwide, VHA attributes the TeleSitter solution with more than a 60% reduction in falls since its deployment in their medical facilities.

"The implementation of advanced telehealth technologies has proven beneficial particularly as it relates to the patient experience, safety, and most importantly increased quality of care for veterans," said Chief Growth Officer Gina Gallagher. "We are proud that our partnership with AvaSure, one of the leading providers of acute virtual care solutions, will support VHA with the centralization of patient observation and ensuring patient safety at medical centers throughout VISN 9."

AvaSure's CEO, Adam McMullin, added, "We salute the VA for their unwavering commitment to supporting our nation's Veterans. In partnership with Sierra7, our solution will help create a solid foundation for continuous innovation, advancements in patient care and increased staff productivity, satisfaction and retention."

The VISN 9 award includes the installation of mobile and fixed ceiling hardware devices, performing site assessments, clinical education and training, and ongoing clinical and technical support.

About Sierra7

Sierra7, Inc. is a leading consultant to healthcare and federal agencies nationwide providing IT solutions, consulting services, and citizen engagement support. As a Service-Disabled Veteran- Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CMMI-SVC Level 3-appraised member of the government technology and services industry, Sierra7 holds critical federal government prime contracts including T4NG, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, VA TeleCare Companion, and several GSA schedules. In 2022, Sierra7 achieved AWS Select Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), ranked No. 457 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest- growing private companies in America, recognized as a Vet100 honoree, and as a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Midsize Patriot Employer of the Year.

To learn more, visit: https://sierra7.com

Contact: For any media and or public relations inquiries contact, Rachel Thomas, Marketing Manager, at [email protected] .

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading hospital virtual care platform to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1,000 hospitals, AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff.

To learn more about AvaSure, visit: www.avasure.com

Media Contact: Marcia Rhodes, Amendola Communications [email protected] .

