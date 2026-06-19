SIFF Launches "AI BACKLOT": A New Frontier in AI-Film Collaboration

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has unveiled "AI BACKLOT", a pioneering initiative exploring the integration of artificial intelligence into cinematic production. Co-launched by SIFF and Hailuo AI (MiniMax), the program positions AI not merely as an academic topic, but as an on-site participant in professional filmmaking, working alongside directors, screenwriters and visual creators in addressing challenges related to character development, emotional storytelling, budgeting and production workflows.

Launched via a 43-day global open call, the program attracted nearly 500 applicants from seven countries and regions. Following strict review and offline team matching, four cross-border creative teams were confirmed to produce Lightcone, N.I. (Neng Gong Zhi Ren), Tri-Head and Bicycle Kids. Adopting a 1+1 model pairing professional filmmakers with AIGC creators, all teams finished original AI-assisted short films within one month, recording full production logs and creative breakthroughs.

The AI BACKLOT Premiere & Creation Insights Launch kicked off on June 14 at Crowne Plaza Shanghai JINJUE Ballroom. The four short films debuted alongside the world's first Industry Observation1 Report on AI-Film Hybrid Creation, compiled by the School of Theatre, Film and Television of the Communication University of China. The event delivers full-process industrial transparency by displaying original footage, storyboards, AI prompts and revision materials, offering the global industry an unprecedented window into AI-assisted creative decision-making.

Two key guests delivered keynote speeches. Tong Ying, Deputy Director of the Shanghai International Film & TV Festival Center, stated that AI BACKLOT aims to create a practical, reference-worthy industry sample, emphasizing that digital technology empowers rather than replaces human creativity. Huang Jianxin, celebrated veteran director and AI BACKLOT Initiator, pointed out the fast iteration of cinematic AI technology and stressed that human storytelling, aesthetic judgment and creative vision remain at the heart of film art.

Supervised by a professional panel led by Huang Jianxin alongside Gong Bo, Mu Deyuan, Yu Baimei and Zhang Chiyu, the two-day AI BACKLOT public exhibition took place at Shanghai Film Art Center from June 14 to 15. Visitors explored open sets, joined workshops, tested AI tools and experienced the "My Story" live production challenge. Backed by Lingang New Area digital cultural policies, the project contributes a practical Chinese case study to the global exploration of AI-assisted filmmaking.