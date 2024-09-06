SIFI TO PRESENT NEW PRODUCTS AND SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 42ND CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that it will present two product innovations and new scientific data during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) which will take place from September 6-10 in Barcelona (Spain).

"SIFI is pioneering the integration of wavefront technology with ocular surface management technologies to advance the standard of care in refractive cataract surgery. By tailoring intraocular lens optics and ocular surface treatments, our solutions allow patients to achieve superior quality of vision," said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI's Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science.

Two new products will be introduced:

A new version of its EVOLUX extended monofocal intraocular lens (IOL) with an improved injection technology, allowing a smoother delivery and the freedom to choose between a push or screw technique;

A new IOL calculator based on the Hoffer QST and Næser-Savini formulas, allowing a more precise calculation of spherical and cylindrical powers, also thanks to the use of artificial intelligence.

A total of five podium presentation and five e-Posters will feature clinical outcomes on SIFI's solutions for cataract refractive surgery and ocular surface disease, such as EVOLUX, the presbyopia-correcting WELL FUSION system and the artificial tear Eyestil SYNFO. The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:

Presented Posters on Sunday September 8th (14:15-15:45 | Room: Hall 6 & 7 - Pod 1)

Visual Performance, Subjective Satisfaction And Quality Of Life Effect Of A New Extended Monofocal Intraocular Lens (Iol) (Pagnacco C.);

Multicentric Clinical Investigation On The Use Of Preservative- Free Ophthalmic Solution Based On Sodium Hyaluronate, Osmoprotectants, And Xanthan Gum In The Treatment Of Eye Discomfort, Particularly In Dry Eye ( Molero-Senosiain M .);

.); Visual and Refractive Outcomes after Implantation Of An Extended Monofocal Non-Diffractive Hydrophobic Intraocular Lens (Romualdi G.);

Intermediate visual acuity comparison of two non-diffractive enhanced monofocal intraocular lenses (Rotter A.).

Free Paper Session on Tuesday 10th ( 11:00-12:30 | Room: Free paper podium 1)

Visual Performance, Subjective Satisfaction And Quality Of Life Effect After Bilateral Implantation Of Extended Depth Of Focus Intraoular Lens (Edof IOL) Compared To Trifocal IOL: A Randomized Clinical Trial (Pagnacco C.).

On Monday September 9th (13.00-14.00 - Room 8.10) SIFI will hold a Satellite Symposium "Ultimate Vision: Mastering Sight with Wavefront Engineering and Innovative Ocular Surface Management" featuring clinical updates from Dr. G. Savini, Prof. O. Findl, Dr. K. Gabric, Prof. E. Pedrotti and Prof. R. Mencucci.

The list of e-Posters includes:

Functional outcomes of a new enhanced monofocal IOL (Savini G. – poster ID PO323)

Long Term Visual Outcomes of an Extended Monofocal Intraocular Lens (EVOLUX® ) after Cataract Surgery (Caparas V. – poster ID PO347)

Visual Performance Of A New Advanced Monofocal Iol - Sifi Evolux (Gabrić K. – poster ID PO330)

Evaluation Of Binocular Vision And Subjective Photic Disturbances After The Implantation Of Intraocular Lenses Between The Sifi Well Fusion Edof System And Three Trifocal Iol (Physiol Finevision, Alcon Clareon Panoptix And Ast Asqelio Trifocal) (Castanera D. – poster ID PO574)

Estimated Visual Acuity And Clinical Validation For Three IOLs Based On Wavefront Engineering Technology (Vacalebre M. – poster ID PO592)

ABOUT SIFI: SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, featuring an integrated business model, from research & development to manufacturing and commercialization both in pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors. Since our foundation in 1935, our mission is to improve people's lives through meaningful innovation in eye care. SIFI exports to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in major European markets, Mexico and, through joint ventures, in China and the United Arab Emirates. More information available at www.sifigroup.com