Sift Joins UKG Connect Technology Partner Program

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift, a powerful people directory for companies that want to empower employees with organizational knowledge, today announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to help organizations drive a technology-enabled and human-centric future of hybrid work.

A whopping 87% of workers surveyed this year want to work at home at least one day a week, and more companies are adopting hybrid work policies to accommodate them. While this sea change presents opportunities for innovation and flexibility, many business leaders fear diminished collaboration and employee engagement . Disparate work environments can make it harder for team members to know who their colleagues are, what they do, and how to connect with them. Ultimately, this can lead to reduced productivity and employee satisfaction.

Sift's platform helps organizations paint a fuller picture of their employees, projects, and teams by connecting disparate people data sources while providing everyone in an organization with an easy-to-use application to search and find anyone by their skills, interests, role, and more.

Key elements of the collaboration include:

Integration between Sift and UKG Pro™ to enable key people data to flow seamlessly to the Sift platform via a UKG-certified connector between the applications.

Joint marketing initiatives to generate awareness and share best practices on how to leverage the combined solution to impact hybrid work initiatives.

In announcing the technology partnership, Larry Angeli, CEO of Sift said, "UKG and Sift share a common belief that when people feel valued, they're empowered to tap into their unique talents for the good of themselves, their company, and their communities. That foundational belief became the center of our technology teams' combined effort to integrate the solutions to the benefit of our mutual customers."

UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions. UKG Pro is a powerful global HCM suite for large and medium-sized enterprises to manage the life-work journey, from recruiting, payroll, and talent management to HR service delivery, AI-powered employee sentiment analysis, and industry-leading workforce management.

"As organizations explore long-term hybrid working arrangements, being able to easily identify colleagues by skillset, role, or project team will be vital to planning and development," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By collaborating with technology partners such as Sift, we're able to help our customers create more agile and adaptive workforces."

Sift can be found in the UKG Marketplace .

About Sift: Sift is the modern people directory for connected enterprises. Our powerfully simple people search, dynamic org charts, and rich employee profiles enable collaboration and problem solving across your entire organization. Sift integrates with existing HR data systems, collects additional information from team members and LinkedIn, and works as a stand-alone solution or embeds seamlessly into your intranet. Leverage the power of your workforce by making anyone and anything searchable. To learn more, visit www.justsift.com .

