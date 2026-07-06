SIGGRAPH 2026 Announces Sponsored Keynote Presentations Showcasing the Future of Graphics, AI, and Simulation

Breakthroughs in Neural Rendering, GPU Innovation, and Generative AI Take Center Stage With Speakers From NVIDIA, Bolt Graphics, and Tripo AI.

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2026, the world's premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, is proud to announce its lineup of sponsored keynote presentations, highlighting pioneering advancements in computer graphics, artificial intelligence, neural rendering, and next-generation hardware. Industry leaders from NVIDIA, Bolt Graphics, and Tripo AI will take the stage to share breakthrough innovations that are reshaping how digital worlds are created, simulated, and experienced.

photo by Matthias von Loebell © 2025 ACM SIGGRAPH

Taking place during the 53rd annual conference, 19–23 July in Los Angeles, these sponsored keynote sessions will explore transformative technologies across research, production, and infrastructure — offering attendees a front-row seat to the future of digital environments and interactive media.

"SIGGRAPH continues to be the premier stage for unveiling the ideas and technologies that define the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques," said Chris Redmann, SIGGRAPH 2026 Conference Chair. "This year's sponsored keynotes reflect not only the rapid evolution of AI-driven content creation, but also the deep collaboration between industry and research that drives innovation forward."

This year's sponsored keynote presentations include:

NVIDIA | Next Era of Graphics — Neural Rendering, World Models, and Simulation

Presented by: Neil Ashton, Ming-Yu Liu, and Edward Liu

Monday, 20 July 2026 | 3:45 pm PDT

Neil Ashton, Ming-Yu Liu, and Edward Liu of NVIDIA Research and Engineering will explore the latest breakthroughs shaping computer graphics and simulation. Their keynote highlights advances in neural rendering, world models, and AI-driven simulation, demonstrating how these technologies are transforming the creation and use of digital environments across industries — from creative tools and industrial design to robotics and autonomous systems.

Neil Ashton, a distinguished engineer at NVIDIA, focuses on AI physics and agentic AI for computational engineering. Ming-Yu Liu, an IEEE fellow and leader of the NVIDIA Cosmos Lab, advances world foundation models and generative AI technologies for physical AI. Edward Liu, director of applied deep learning research, leads innovations in AI-powered real-time graphics, including advances across NVIDIA's DLSS technology suite and neural rendering research.

Bolt Graphics | Building a GPU for the Future of Computer Graphics

Presented by: Darwesh Singh

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 | 2:30 pm PDT

Darwesh Singh, founder and CEO/CTO of Bolt Graphics, will explore a new approach to GPU design built for real-time path tracing and physics simulation. His keynote examines how moving beyond traditional rasterization architectures enables new possibilities for rendering and simulation, and how Bolt's Zeus GPU is being developed to meet the demands of creators and researchers pushing toward photorealistic, physically accurate experiences.

Singh leads Bolt Graphics with a focus on rethinking GPU performance for next-generation graphics workloads, emphasizing efficiency and scalability for advanced rendering and simulation applications.

Tripo AI | Building the Interactive Future: The Full-Stack Evolution of 3D Generative AI and World Models

Presented by: Dr. Yanpei Cao, Dr. Yuanchen Guo, Dr. Zixin Zou, Dr. Yingtian Liu, and Dr. Biao Zhang

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 | 2:30 pm PDT

Dr. Yanpei Cao and the Tripo AI research team will explore the fundamental shift from static appearance generation to functional, interactive 3D intelligence. The keynote unpacks the underlying complexities of building a full-stack generative ecosystem, demonstrating how Tripo's foundational research is actively deployed across demanding industrial pipelines, including gaming, 3D printing, and robotics simulation. Looking forward, the talk will share their outlook on the field's trajectory. The team will discuss how massive-scale architectures, emergent intelligence, and multimodal integration are driving the leap from isolated asset generation to dynamic environments, agentic systems, and world modeling.

Cao, Tripo AI's chief scientist, leads research advancing generative AI for interactive content creation, alongside a team focused on bridging foundational AI research with production-ready infrastructure for millions of creators.

These sessions underscore the collaborative innovation driving the future of graphics and interactive storytelling. Join the global community of researchers, artists, and technologists at SIGGRAPH 2026 to experience these advances firsthand. Register today at s2026.siggraph.org.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2026

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2026, the 53rd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 19–23 July at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

SOURCE SIGGRAPH 2026