Sight Machine Announces Keith Hartley As Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the industry's leading digital manufacturing platform, today announced enterprise software sales veteran Keith Hartley joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position. A former senior sales executive at GE Digital's ServiceMax and Oracle Corporation, Hartley is responsible for all revenue and go-to-market functions of Sight Machine, focusing on enterprise-level sales engagements with the world's largest manufacturers.

Sight Machine's platform enables enterprise manufacturers to make better, faster decisions that increase productivity, quality and profits. After raising more than $30 million in Series C venture capital, Sight Machine is rapidly building its technology, sales and customer support capabilities.

"By delivering unprecedented results, Sight Machine has grown beyond single-factory engagements to multi-plant, multi-year relationships that enable improvement across portfolios of manufacturing facilities," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "Keith joins the company during a chapter of rapid growth. His expertise in bringing enterprise-level SaaS solutions to global manufacturers will offer invaluable support to our customers as they engage in ambitious transformations."

Just prior to joining Sight Machine, Keith was SVP of Sales and led the Americas selling organization at ServiceMax, a SaaS solution for managing global field service organizations of people who install, maintain, and repair machines across various industries.

Previously, Keith served as Oracle's Vice President, Americas HCM Cloud Sales, where he led the sales team responsible for selling the Oracle HCM Cloud portfolio into the largest, most strategic accounts in North America.

"I'm excited to be joining the Sight Machine team to help deliver on the power of digital transformation for the world's leading manufacturers," Hartley said. "While the power of cloud computing and analytics technology has permeated many markets, the manufacturing sector has been vastly underserved. Sight Machine has brought to these manufacturers a proven, hardened technology platform that allows them to profitably thrive in the digital manufacturing era."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine is powering the digital transformation of manufacturing, used by Global 500 companies to make better, faster decisions about their operations. Sight Machine's analytics platform, purpose-built for discrete and process manufacturing, uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to help address critical challenges in quality and productivity throughout the enterprise. Sight Machine is optimized to run on the major cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS. For more information, please visit www.sightmachine.com.

Sight Machine media contact:

Media@sightmachine.com

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

Related Links

http://sightmachine.com

