Sight Machine Brings Unprecedented Manufacturing Insight to Databricks Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today introduced the Sight Machine Connector for Databricks, giving Databricks customers unprecedented insight into their manufacturing operations, enabling them to optimize across manufacturing and adjacent business functions including supply chain, sales, fulfillment and finance.

By connecting Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform with Databricks' Data Intelligence platform, this new solution unlocks Industrial AI by delivering structured production data in a form that is ready for all types of AI. Refined over 13 years in industries spanning discrete and process manufacturing, Sight Machine structures and analyzes all varieties of manufacturing data to deliver a systemwide view of production. It uses machine learning and other AI methods to identify how variables including machine settings and raw material characteristics affect throughput, quality, sustainability and cost, and to identify optimal settings and practices to achieve production and other business goals.

While data on sales, finance, logistics and other corporate functions is commonly shareable and comprehensible across corporations, industrial companies have struggled to use more than a small proportion of their manufacturing data to gain insights and optimize operations.

"Every industry today can benefit from the power of data intelligence," said Shiv Trisal, Global Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy Industry GTM Director at Databricks. "Today's announcement unlocks Sight Machine's unparalleled capabilities in manufacturing data for industrial companies using Databricks. This fills in a missing gap in the digital corporation, enabling Databricks customers anywhere in the enterprise to integrate real-time structured manufacturing information into their decision-making and workflow."

"Industrial companies using Databricks for enterprise analytics can now open up the black box of manufacturing, bringing an unprecedented ability to optimize production with supply chain, sales and other enterprise functions," said Sight Machine Co-Founder and CEO Jon Sobel.

Swire Coca-Cola USA is using Sight Machine in an initiative to incorporate manufacturing data alongside supply chain, customer, finance and other enterprise data, all within Databricks. Because Sight Machine takes in raw heterogenous data and transforms it into AI-ready structured data that models each step of the production process, the bottling company is able to incorporate manufacturing insights into cross-functional decision-making, such as optimizing production volume to match customer demand, fulfillment issues and cost considerations.

"The insight Sight Machine provides into production helps us identify the causes of line faults, keep our lines running efficiently, better understand cost and yield, and manage challenges with demand prediction and raw materials supply," said Bharathi Rajan, VP of Enterprise Data at Swire Coca-Cola. "In addition, Sight Machine empowers our frontline workforce to easily engage with manufacturing data for decision making."

Sight Machine Connector for Databricks automatically mirrors the full set of Sight Machine raw and modeled data in near-real-time to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Databricks Unity Catalog helps organizations seamlessly govern their integrated data, including structured and unstructured data, machine learning models, notebooks, dashboards and files, on any cloud or platform.

Sight Machine helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation by capturing and structuring data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. Data becomes democratized, empowering all stakeholders to drive productivity improvements across the enterprise. With systemwide visibility and artificial-intelligence-powered insights, manufacturers can now scale efficiency, quality and sustainability solutions across entire production processes and multi-factory sites, and extend the impact to their broader supply and value chains. Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. (www.sightmachine.com).

