Sight Machine Enabling IPG with Expanded Partnership to Drive Award-Winning Operational Excellence Program into the Digital Era

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced an agreement with leading packaging and protective solutions manufacturer Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG) to expand deployment of Sight Machine's manufacturing productivity software to up to eight of its plants in Phase I across North America. IPG is working with Sight Machine as part of its digital transformation initiative to empower employees with technology, provide digital tools to innovate and further develop its capabilities along its journey of continuous improvement.

IPG is expanding its partnership as its Tremonton, Utah plant has been achieving significant breakthroughs utilizing Sight Machine's analytics capabilities and is on track to deliver greater than expected savings in its first year of deployment. This was accomplished without major capital expenditures.

"With Sight Machine, we don't have to hire an army of data scientists to develop analytics for problem solving," said IPG VP of Business Transformation Jai Sundararaman, who is leading the Digital Transformation, Operational Excellence and Innovation initiatives. "Sight Machine has given us powerful new insights into our production processes, uncovering widespread opportunities to increase yield and reduce downtime. The level of visibility Sight Machine provides will empower employees with technology and insights to make decisions in real time and drive bottom-line savings."

IPG took advantage of the unique data modeling capabilities of the Sight Machine platform, which continuously transforms all data types generated by factory equipment and manufacturing software into a robust data foundation for analyzing and modeling a plant's machines, production processes and finished products.

Sight Machine enabled IPG employees, from the shop floor to its executive offices, to monitor real-time performance, troubleshoot problems and capture quality issues early in the production process.

While IPG initially identified five use cases leveraging Sight Machine's out-of-the box tool capabilities, the plant engineering and operations team has since expanded the use cases to 35 with support from Sight Machine. Alexander Soave, Sight Machine senior continuous improvement manager, describes the Tremonton work as "a massive Kaizen project" that organized, analyzed and visualized newly available data to identify efficiency improvements and fix problems across the entire process value stream.

A significant amount of work on the Tremonton plant was done remotely during the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sight Machine enables remote monitoring of real-time productivity measures for plant managers, executives, engineers and others who may be off-site.

"With its commitment to manufacturing excellence and its strong culture of collaboration, IPG is turning its already strong manufacturing operations into an unassailable competitive advantage," said Jon Sobel, Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder. "IPG is a trailblazer and has been influential in driving the advancement of Sight Machine's own capabilities, and we are excited to expand our partnership across IPG's plant network."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine drives rapid increases in manufacturing productivity. Our manufacturing productivity platform delivers real outcomes in efficiency, sustainability and quality. Manufacturers that deploy Sight Machine's software empower teams to better collaborate, innovate and accelerate their journey of continuous productivity improvement. Founded by a team with deep manufacturing expertise, Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. (www.sightmachine.com).

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,500 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. To learn more visit www.itape.com.

