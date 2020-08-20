Sight Machine Hires Manufacturing IT Veteran Kap Kim to Drive Business Transformation Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the manufacturing productivity platform for stronger, sustainable and resilient manufacturing, today announced that Kap Kim has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Transformation & Business Outcomes. Kim brings to Sight Machine deep experience as an IT executive leading digital transformation projects at global industrial manufacturers.

Kim comes to Sight Machine from magnet wire maker Superior Essex Inc. where, as Vice President of Information Technology, he led a successful initiative to improve manufacturing effectiveness and productivity using the Sight Machine platform. Kim's experience also includes serving as Chief Information Officer at construction machinery giant Doosan Infracore. There he created and led an Industry 4.0 initiative to transform heavy equipment like excavators into sources of IoT telematics data, and smart factory enablement for sensor data-driven manufacturing visibility and inventory optimization. Kim also served as CIO at network infrastructure provider CommScope Inc.

"Kap offers Sight Machine's customers a tremendous resource as they turn manufacturing into a competitive advantage," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "He brings a deep understanding of the role of strong organizational leadership and change management in deploying data to transform productivity."

In his new role, Kim works closely with Sight Machine customers to help them better structure and manage their digital transformation projects.

"I joined Sight Machine because it is the best technology platform I have seen for helping manufacturers harness their data to improve quality, availability and productivity across the enterprise," Kim said. "I am excited to join a team with unparalleled expertise and robust processes for helping customers rapidly achieve successful project outcomes."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine drives rapid increases in manufacturing productivity. Our technology platform delivers real outcomes in efficiency, sustainability and quality—in weeks. Manufacturers that deploy Sight Machine empower teams to better collaborate, innovate and accelerate their journey of continuous productivity improvement. Founded by a team with deep manufacturing expertise, Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. ( www.sightmachine.com ).

Sight Machine media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sightmachine.com

