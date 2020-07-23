Sight Machine Joins the WEF Global Innovators Community

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the manufacturing productivity platform that makes manufacturing stronger, sustainable and resilient, announced today that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community. The Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.

Sight Machine will participate in the Global Innovators Community's "Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Production" Platform. This platform is dedicated to fostering solutions to the greatest challenges facing multiple industries and accelerating the growth of advanced manufacturing while helping stakeholders fulfil their social responsibility.

"Manufacturing is central to the global economy and to our collective future, and it is an honor to be invited to work with the World Economic Forum," says Jon Sobel, CEO and co-founder of Sight Machine. "We are thrilled to join the Global Innovators Community and to work with leading manufacturers and other technology companies around the world."

"The World Economic Forum is thrilled to have Sight Machine join our Global Innovators community," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Now more than ever, it is crucial that innovative companies bring forward new ideas to help improve manufacturing to safeguard lives and the livelihoods of communities and industries. We look forward to Sight Machine contributing its manufacturing technology expertise to benefit our projects, dialogues, and platforms."

The World Economic Forum has long been on the forefront of advancing manufacturing technologies and a proponent of Industry 4.0 and the digitization and optimization of global industry. The World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network fosters collaborative efforts to help leading manufacturers deploy advanced technologies in plants and factories and highlight best practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crystallized the need for innovative companies to provide new ideas and innovations that enable manufacturers to better respond to unforeseen global-scale disruptions and to maintain the production of food, medicine, supplies and other products critical to our communities. Equally important, as concerns about climate change increase, global manufacturers are seeking new ways to improve the sustainability of their energy and resource-intensive operations.

Sight Machine provides a manufacturing productivity platform that applies a unique standard data model to capture and contextualize all key manufacturing process data across the machine, production line, plant, regional and global levels. Operating in dozens of leading factories on five continents, across a wide range of industries including chemical, food processing, automotive, precision manufacturing, paper and packaging, Sight Machine delivers real-time system-level views and correlations of all critical production processes in an accessible format that anyone from a machine operator to a CEO can use to find correlations across thousands of variables, in real-time. This empowers teams to quickly and easily make sense of bottlenecks and find opportunities to continuously improve productivity and quality across their entire manufacturing process.

By accelerating digital transformations and capturing production data as digital streams that are simple to monitor remotely, Sight Machine is helping some of the world's largest manufacturing companies become more resilient, agile and productive.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About Sight Machine: Sight Machine drives rapid increases in manufacturing productivity by giving everyone from the CEO to the shop floor the power to visualize all relevant data from the entire manufacturing process, and to explore variances and correlations to solve challenging problems. Our technology platform delivers real outcomes in efficiency, sustainability and quality – in weeks. Manufacturers that deploy Sight Machine empower teams to better collaborate, innovate and accelerate their journey of continuous productivity improvement. Founded by a team with deep manufacturing expertise, Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. ( www.sightmachine.com ).

