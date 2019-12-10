Sight Machine Launches Industry-Specific Solutions to Transform Continuous Improvement for Global Manufacturers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced the availability of its next generation Manufacturing Data Platform (MDP) and its first set of vertical solutions for paper & tissue, packaging and chemicals. Sight Machine's SaaS platform uses real-time data analytics and AI to unlock the next level of continuous improvement and create rapid, concrete gains in productivity, profitability and sustainability for manufacturing companies.

Despite investments in automation and other technologies, manufacturers have struggled with declining productivity in their plant operations for 15 years. U.S. manufacturing sector productivity grew by an average of 2% annually from 1992 to 2004, but productivity has since declined by an average of 0.3% annually from 2004 to 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Methodologies like lean manufacturing and Six Sigma helped boost productivity from the 1970s through the early 2000s, but the potential gains have largely been achieved. These methods typically focus on individual machines or processes, using limited snapshots of historical data.

"Manufacturers have squeezed out most of the gains available from optimizing individual machines and processes," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "The largest opportunity for today's manufacturers to gain competitive advantage is from data, specifically through real-time, system-wide optimization. We are investing in industry-specific solutions that accelerate the ability of manufacturers in industries such as paper & tissue, packaging and chemicals to revolutionize operations and achieve continuous breakthroughs in productivity, profitability and sustainability."

Sight Machine offers the only platform providing real-time, system-wide visibility and analysis, along with in-house expertise on turning insights from manufacturing data into action. Sight Machine's MDP models entire production lines, plants and enterprises, allowing customers to find the root causes of quality and productivity problems across complex production processes and to identify the investments with the biggest impact on earnings.

Sight Machine was founded in 2011 to apply big data analytics to solve manufacturing problems. Over eight years and with factory deployments across four continents, Sight Machine has grown from a focus on solving individual production problems into a platform for continuous improvement. The new MDP puts more capabilities into the hands of corporate executives, factory management and line workers, giving them the power to make data broadly impactful.

Industry Solutions for Paper & Tissue, Packaging and Chemicals Sectors

Along with MDP, Sight Machine also announced the availability of industry solutions for the paper & tissue, packaging and chemicals sectors. Sight Machine provides tools especially designed for the machinery, processes and output specific to each industry, including the predictive and prescriptive analytic tools needed to drive system-wide continuous improvement initiatives. Building on the initial three sectors, Sight Machine is now developing solutions for additional industries.

"Because achieving continuous improvement centers on the processes and equipment specific to each industry, Sight Machine is aligning its development, go-to-market and sales strategies with the needs of each industry we serve," said Sight Machine Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hartley. "At the same time, we continue enhancing our core Manufacturing Data Platform, which houses the data connectivity, data pipeline and data modeling functions that our new vertical solutions are built upon."

Expert Services for Rapid Impact

Sight Machine is also introducing services to help manufacturers deploy MDP and use it to achieve rapid, concrete gains in productivity, profitability and sustainability. The services are provided by Sight Machine's expanded teams of experts in data visualization, data science, data architecture and continuous improvement.

"With their descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics, Sight Machine's MDP and our vertical solutions enable the decision making and action that drive continuous improvement," said John Merrells, head of product and engineering at Sight Machine. "Our platform is complemented by the industry's most experienced team in using data to transform manufacturing, which we deploy to guide our customers along this journey."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine revolutionizes manufacturing operations to achieve continuous breakthroughs in productivity, profitability and sustainability. Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform is powering the digital transformation of manufacturing, used by Global 500 companies to make better, faster decisions about their operations. Sight Machine uses system-wide analysis, real-time data stream processing and insight-to-action expertise to enable the next generation of continuous improvement. Sight Machine is optimized to run on the major cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS. For more information on continuous improvement in manufacturing, please visit sightmachine.com/industry-solutions/ or sightmachine.com .

Media contact:

Media@sightmachine.com

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

Related Links

https://sightmachine.com

