Sigma Defense Announces Acquisition of Juno Technologies, Enhancing CJADC2 Capabilities

PERRY, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense LLC, a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital and a leading provider to the U.S Department of Defense, has announced the acquisition of San Diego, CA-based Juno Technologies. Juno Technologies specializes in delivering IT engineering, systems integration, software development, and technical support to the Department of Defense (DoD).

The acquisition of Juno Technologies aligns with Sigma Defense's vision of delivering data fusion and analytics at the edge for the "sense, make sense, and act" vision of CJADC2 enabled by DevSecOps. This strategic move will enable Sigma Defense to quickly expand their software development, systems integration, engineering, and fleet support capabilities to provide new capabilities to existing customers and reach a broader range of customers across the DoD.

"Juno Technologies' deep expertise and successful track record in application development and automation complement our existing capabilities and will allow us to serve a broader range of customers, particularly within the US Navy," said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "The Juno Technologies team has a stellar track record of delivering engineering, integration, software, and technical support. Their success and culture are a natural fit for Sigma Defense."

Juno Technologies has a rich history of success in the advancement and modernization of systems, specifically within NAVWAR, Military Sealift Command, and the U.S. Coast Guard. They are also an integral part of Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) and Project Overmatch, the Navy's JADC strategic initiative.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sigma Defense to further enhance the capabilities we can deliver to our customers and expand our reach into new channels," said Julie Ferraro, CEO of Juno Technologies. "Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers, particularly within the US Navy."

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

About Juno Technologies

Juno Technologies, Inc. has provided IT engineering, cloud and systems integration, software development and technical support to the Department of Defense (DoD), the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)/Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) and its Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) solutions for over 21 years. Juno also works with and supports the US Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and US Navy ships and submarines worldwide. The company was founded on the principle of adding efficiencies to the implementation and technical support processes required to maintain the U.S. Navy's most critical and largest networks.

