Sigma Defense Announces Sponsorship and Technical Partnership for GEAR Lab Grand Opening at Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense is proud to announce its sponsorship and technical partnership supporting the grand opening of the Georgia Engineering, AI & Robotics (GEAR) Lab at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia. The GEAR Lab is a cutting-edge, hands-on innovation space designed to inspire the next generation of engineers, programmers, and problem-solvers by connecting classroom learning with real-world applications.

Sigma Defense attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the GEAR Lab at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia, supporting a partnership between government, industry, and academia to advance artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced engineering while inspiring the next generation of engineers, programmers, and problem-solvers.

The GEAR Lab integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced engineering concepts into interactive experiences that provide students and visitors with direct exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future. Through partnerships with leading universities across Georgia, the lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, workforce development, and STEM engagement across the region.

"Sigma Defense is proud to be a sponsor and technical partner for the GEAR Lab at the Museum of Aviation," said Scott Ritchie, Co-Founder of Sigma Defense and Executive Vice President of the Sigma Integrated Solutions Division. "Since 2006, we have been part of the Warner Robins community, developing and deploying leading-edge C5ISR and CJADC2 solutions for the Department of War. We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in the next generation of the STEM workforce and to continue supporting innovation in Middle Georgia."

Over the past six months, Sigma Defense has collaborated closely with the Museum of Aviation Foundation's IT team to support development of an AI-enabled technology platform for students, educators, and local businesses. Through hardware donations and systems integration expertise, Sigma Defense has helped establish a modern, on-premise capability that serves as a foundation for ethical AI education and hands-on technical learning.

In addition to its technical contributions, Sigma Defense serves on the GEAR Lab advisory committee, helping guide the facility's mission as an engineering launchpad for high school students and future innovators.

"The GEAR Lab represents the kind of forward-looking investment required to prepare students for the demands of tomorrow's workforce," said Ritchie. "By bringing together education, technology, and community, this initiative reflects a shared commitment to innovation and long-term impact."

Sigma Defense's involvement underscores its broader commitment to advancing innovation - not only in support of national defense, but also through meaningful investment in the communities where its employees live and work.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for CJADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems