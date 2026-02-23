Sigma Defense Secures 7-Year, $102M IDIQ Contract for CANES Technical, Programmatic and Engineering Services for Networking, Communications and Computer Systems

PERRY, Ga., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense is pleased to announce that SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company, was awarded the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract for technical and programmatic services for networking, communications, and computer systems for Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California. The three-year base contract is valued at $42M, and includes two, two-year option periods that can bring the overall value to $102M.

Ed Anderson, Sigma Defense Executive Vice President, stated, "We are excited for the opportunity to support CANES as the Navy's foundational network environment afloat. Sigma Defense companies have a proven track record of systems modernization, software engineering and fleet support for the U.S Navy and this contract is the next step in delivering new capabilities for NIWC-PAC."

Through CANES, Sigma Defense will support the design, integration, and testing of systems that are part of the CANES architecture, provide software engineering support, including development and updates for all CANES platforms, ensure systems modernization and provide fleet readiness support.

"Winning the CANES contract is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's deep commitment to advancing naval capability," said Matt Jones, CEO Sigma Defense company. "We are proud to support the Navy's mission by delivering secure, modernized network solutions that enhance fleet readiness and enable operational superiority across the globe."

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for CJADC2, DevSecOps, Electronic Warfare and software development since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, sea, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

