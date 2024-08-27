Sigma Defense Dedicates New Production Facility in Perry, Georgia

PERRY, Ga., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leader in defense technology, proudly announced the grand opening of its cutting-edge production facility in Perry, GA. This state-of-the-art, 13,400 square-foot facility will serve as the global hub for Sigma Defense's operations, focusing on the development and deployment of hardware and software solutions to propel the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) initiatives. The facility is also set to generate over 30 high-value technical jobs in the region within the coming year, further boosting the local economy.

The ribbon cutting took place on August 27th, 2024, with Sigma Defense Systems executives, employees and distinguished guests taking part in the ceremony. Those who attended included Congressman Austin Scott, Georgia's 8th Congressional District; Congressman Sanford Bishop, Georgia's 2nd Congressional District; State Representative Shaw Blackmon, Georgia's 146th District; Shavonda Hill, Outreach Director for Senator Raphael Warnock's office; Shibani Chakrabarty, Outreach Director for Senator Jon Ossoff's office; and Brigadier General John Kubinec, Commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base.

Founded in Perry in 2006, Sigma Defense has grown to employ over 800 people globally. Throughout its 18-year journey, the company has remained committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that connects people, systems, and data across all military branches. Sigma Defense continues to expand its capabilities, most recently through the development of a next-generation tactical relay system powered by advanced intelligence for CJADC2 and C5ISR systems. This expansion not only strengthens Sigma Defense Systems' position in the defense industry but also brings valuable job opportunities to the local community.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Scott Ritchie, Co-founder, and Executive Vice President & Systems General Manager of Sigma Defense Systems, shared, "When I moved to Perry in 1976 and started Sigma Defense in 2006 with Thor James, I never imagined we would achieve what we have today. Working alongside the wonderful people in this community has been a privilege. We're excited to continue supporting our DoD customers with new technologies and equally excited to foster growth and create new opportunities within our community."

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

