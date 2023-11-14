Sigma Defense Honored with 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

PERRY, Ga., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense, a leading innovator in defense technology, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su presented the Gold Medium Size employer award to Sigma Defense during a virtual award ceremony. This recognition places Sigma Defense among the distinguished group of employers nationwide who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining military veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program stands as the sole federal award program that acknowledges employers for their exceptional efforts in supporting veterans throughout their professional journey.

Sigma Defense's CEO, Matt Jones, shared his perspective on the achievement, stating, "Almost half of our employees are veterans. Sigma Defense was founded by veterans with the mission to serve the men and women of the U.S. Military. Receiving the HIRE Vets Medallion Award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting veterans in their transition to civilian employment."

The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recognizes companies that go beyond mere recruitment efforts, considering factors such as veteran hiring and retention percentages, the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource initiatives, and comprehensive pay compensation and tuition assistance programs.

Sigma Defense is joined by over 850 other companies that share a common goal of not only hiring veterans but also providing them with a clear path for professional growth and leveraging the diverse skills they gained through their military service.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

