Sigma Defense Hosts Inaugural Python Day for Special Operations Forces Children at SPARC - East Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense, a leader in technology solutions supporting the Department of Defense, was honored to host the first-ever Python Day of the SOF Fort Liberty Cyber and Technology Camp on January 3rd, 2024. The event took place at the Sigma Defense Prototyping and Advanced Research Center (SPARC) – East facility in Fayetteville, NC, welcoming 16 children of Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members to build and use Raspberry Pi devices to learn Python coding. Numerous SOF parents and soldiers with expertise volunteered to support the event with instruction and preparation.

Children of Special Operations Forces service members to build and use Raspberry Pi devices to learn Python coding.
The initiative was sponsored by the Shadow Warrior Association (SWA), Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation, and the Special Forces Charitable Trust. Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation's mission aids wounded, ill, or injured US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) members and their families. The Special Forces Charitable Trust focuses on offering meaningful and sustainable support to the Green Berets and their families. SWA is a nonprofit, private organization created to honor the history and legacy of the 112th Signal Battalion (Special Operations and Airborne).

This Python Day marked the first major event held at the state-of-the-art SPARC – East facility. This center is designed to support the development and testing of integrated solutions that contribute to Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) requirements for the Department of Defense and Intelligence services.

James Beere, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Sigma Defense and the host for the event, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It was truly a privilege to support this great cause and witness these amazing kids acquire new coding skills. Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation and the Special Forces Charitable Trust are doing remarkable work for the children of our special operations service men and women, and it's an honor for Sigma Defense to be a part of it."

The Python Day aimed to empower the young participants with coding skills while fostering a connection to the technology community. Sigma Defense is committed to initiatives that contribute to the well-being and education of the families associated with the Special Operations Forces. If you would like to learn more and support Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation and the Special Forces Charitable Trust or Shadow Warrior Association please visit their websites at www.taskforcedagger.org and www.specialforcescharitabletrust.org and Home (112swa.org).

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

