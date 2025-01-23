Sigma Defense Opens New Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

PERRY, Ga., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leader in defense technology, proudly announced the grand opening of the expanded office facility of the EWA Warrior Services division in Huntsville, Alabama. This new 12,000 square-foot office provides critical resources to support customers across the Department of Defense (DoD) that includes Army, Navy, Space Force and other organizations as the company has added 20 new jobs in Huntsville since 2023.

Jeff Morgan, President of EWA Warrior Services, a Sigma Defense Division, is joined by representatives from the office of Congressman Dale Strong, Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, representatives from Huntsville mayor’s office, Tommy Battle, and members of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the new Huntsville office.

The ribbon cutting took place on January 22nd, 2025, with Sigma Defense Systems executives, employees and distinguished guests taking part in the ceremony. Those who attended included representatives from the office of Congressman Dale Strong, Alabama's 5th Congressional District, representatives from Huntsville mayor's office, Tommy Battle, and members of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce.

EWA Warrior Services specializes in the design, development, and sustainment of advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and threat simulation technologies, supporting test and training missions for multiple customers within the DoD. The new facility is the third building added to the Huntsville campus which represents over 19,500 square feet of research and development space already in operation. The site serves as a hub for developing and delivering test and training solutions and includes CNC machines, 3-D printers, specialized laboratory spaces and equipment for rapid prototyping manufacturing and production

Jeff Morgan, President of EWA Warrior Services, presided over the opening ceremony and shared his perspective: "This new facility represents not just growth for EWA Warrior Services, but our ability to deliver cutting edge solutions for our customer and bring new jobs to the Huntsville community. We are excited to celebrate the opening of this new office, but more importantly we are excited about what this means for our ability to deliver on our commitment to our customers."

EWA Warrior Services joined Sigma Defense in May 2024 through the acquisition of its parent company EWA. Sigma Defense employs over 800 people globally, delivering solutions for CJADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR and other services for national security.

