Sigma Defense Opens New Office in Lexington Park Maryland

PERRY, Ga., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leader in defense technology, proudly announced the grand opening of its new office in Lexington Park, Maryland. The new facility provides new resources to support customers at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River MD, which includes the NAVAIR Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) program office (PMA-290), the Unmanned Carrier Aviation program office (PMA-268) and programs supporting the P-8A Poseidon, MQ-4C Triton and MQ-25 Stingray aircraft.

The ribbon cutting took place on November 8th, 2024, with Sigma Defense Systems executives, employees and distinguished guests taking part in the ceremony. Founded in Perry in 2006, Sigma Defense has grown to employ over 800 people globally. The Lexington Park office will specifically focus on delivering cybersecurity architecture design and engineering, software development, airborne ISR systems engineering, integration and testing further expanding the company's ability to deliver DevSecOps, CJADC2 and C5ISR to the U.S Department of Defense.

Ed Anderson, Executive Vice President of Sigma Defense's Innovative Mission Solutions (IMS) Division was on-hand to welcome guests to the new office opening and shared his perspective, "As a navy officer, I appreciated having a close relationship with private sector contractors that supported our mission. At Sigma Defense, one of my core objectives is to provide our customers and my team every available resource to ensure that we deliver on our promises. This office allows us to grow our customer intimacy by providing the resources to be physically present. We are excited to expand and grow our relationship with NAVAIR and create a better customer experience."

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems