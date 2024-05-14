PERRY, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense announced today that it has been awarded a 12-month, $4.7M task order to support the Army's Operator Maintainer Immersive Virtual Reality Environment for Intelligence Training (Project OMNIVORE-IT). The company partnered with Brightline Interactive (BLI) to develop, demonstrate, and deploy a next-generation training ecosystem that utilizes spatial computing and Augmented Intelligence (AI) workflows to create a virtual training environment.

Sigma Defense Secures 1-Year $4.7M Task Order from the U.S. Army for AI Powered Virtual Training Environment Post this Abstract concepts of cybersecurity technology and digital data protection. Protect internet network connection with polygons, dots and lines with dark blue background, center focus, side blur.

"The ability to leverage spatial computing, AI workflows and augmented reality (AR) to create an ecosystem that can be instantaneously changed and deployed will provide soldiers field-level maintenance (O&M) training for all emerging Intelligence Warfighting Function (IWfF) systems as well as some enduring systems across multiple training domains," said Thor James, Sigma Defense Executive Vice President. "In addition, the utilization of cloud based spatial computing, AI workflows, and augmented reality environments are innovative, next-generation technologies that further enable our vision of autonomously connecting people, systems, and data using open-source standards."

This contract award further solidifies Sigma Defense's commitment to leveraging open standards, next generation technology to deliver enhanced analytics capabilities to today's warfighter for sense, make sense and act capabilities for CJADC2.

For more information about Sigma Defense software development, integration, and training capabilities, visit www.sigmadefense.com.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for CJADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma Defense is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

About Brightline

Since 2004, Brightline has been developing award winning interactive experiences and simulations using a variety of cutting-edge technologies for both the government and commercial sectors. Our purpose is to significantly advance the technology ecosystem. From concept and ideation all the way through to deployment, Brightline ventures with you into the future. Our in-depth knowledge of the technology and extensive partnership network uniquely positions Brightline as a collective of digital pathfinders.

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems