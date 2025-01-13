Sigma Defense Secures OASIS+ 10-Year MAC IDIQ Contract for Technical, Engineering, Intelligence, and Advisory Services

PERRY, Ga., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense is pleased to announce its selection for the General Services Administration's (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract. This 10-year Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) is a government-wide, multiple award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) program that positions Sigma Defense as a trusted partner to deliver services in Management & Advisory, Technical & Engineering, and Intelligence Services domains.

Sigma Defense Secures OASIS+ 10-Year MAC IDIQ Contract

OASIS+ offers a streamlined procurement framework for federal agencies, supporting mission-critical, service-based solutions across multiple disciplines. This award is available to both civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, underscoring Sigma Defense's commitment to delivering innovation and excellence to all government organizations.

Sigma Defense was recognized as a top-performing industry leader in the three service domains, based on past performance in delivering capabilities such as C5ISR, CJADC2, DevSecOps, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Integration, Training and Readiness, and Field Service Representative (FSR) support.

Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense, stated, "The OASIS+ contract is a significant win for both Sigma Defense and our customers. It enables faster, more efficient access to critical resources for our government customers while allowing us to expand our reach and enhance mission success for federal agencies across civilian and DoD sectors."

Through the OASIS+ contract, Sigma Defense will drive operational efficiency and support federal agencies in meeting their mission objectives. By leveraging OASIS+, agencies gain streamlined access to Sigma Defense's broad portfolio of professional services and cutting-edge solutions.

For more information about Sigma Defense contracts and capabilities, visit www.sigmadefense.com.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

