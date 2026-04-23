Sigma Foods reports EBITDA of US $260 million in 1Q26; record first-quarter Volume and Revenues
News provided byALFA, S.A.B. de C.V.
Apr 23, 2026, 17:39 ET
SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: SIGMAFA) ("SIGMA FOODS") announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2026 ("1Q26"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
1Q26 HIGHLIGHTS
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Sigma Foods
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Mexico
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Europe
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United States
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Latam
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Message from the CEO
"We entered 2026 with strong momentum delivering record first-quarter Volume and Revenues, as well as the second-highest Comparable EBITDA. Overall performance tracked in line with our full-year Guidance driven by disciplined execution and favorable foreign-exchange dynamics.
From a regional perspective, Mexico maintained consistent growth in Volume, Revenues and EBITDA, driven by solid contributions from Retail channels and the Dairy category. Moreover, Sigma Europe delivered its highest first‑quarter EBITDA since 2021, reaffirming a sustainable improvement in profitability resulting from our multi-year turnaround efforts.
In the U.S., lower year‑on‑year results reflect the anticipated first-quarter performance in our National Brands segment, which was partially offset by increased penetration of our Hispanic brands in mainstream channels. Sigma U.S. EBITDA has held steady since 3Q25 and is expected to increase sequentially next quarter, driven by seasonality and better price-cost alignment. Lastly, Latam benefited from ongoing operational initiatives, achieving higher Volume, Revenues, and EBITDA year-on-year.
We continue investing in enhancing our production capabilities to improve efficiency and strengthen service levels across key markets. Capacity-expansion projects advanced in the Americas, including new Yogurt production lines in Mexico, and the expansion of our cheese operations in the U.S. In Europe, our capacity recovery efforts continue to move forward as planned, advancing the greenfield plant in Valencia and the expansion in La Bureba.
Maintaining a strong, investment‑grade balance sheet remains central to our capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we refinanced our 2027 maturities through a successful Local Notes issuance in the Mexican capital markets, strengthening our diversified funding structure and extending our maturity profile.
At the same time, we are firmly committed to delivering attractive shareholder returns. The approval of US $150 million total cash dividends for 2026 highlights Sigma Foods' strong cash generation and balanced approach to capital deployment.
Year-to-date, it has been encouraging to see an earlier-than-anticipated decline in turkey breast prices and better-than-expected foreign exchange rates. Combined with the strong underlying position of our business, these factors provide flexibility as we navigate a fluid macro environment that is increasingly weighing on consumers worldwide. Looking ahead, we will continue actively managing emerging headwinds by leveraging our scale, diversification, and consumer-centric innovation. First quarter results and current trends give us confidence in our 2026 Guidance.
I would like to thank our teams for their continued commitment and solid execution as we remain focused on reaching our full-year targets and building a stronger Sigma Foods for the long run."
Advancing with purpose,
Rodrigo Fernández
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)
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1Q26
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4Q25
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1Q25
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(%)QoQ
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(%)YoY
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Volume (k Tons)
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451
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458
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446
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(2)
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1
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Mexico
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249
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253
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245
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(1)
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2
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Europe
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92
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96
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89
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(4)
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4
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United States
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83
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81
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85
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2
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(2)
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Latam
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28
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29
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27
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(4)
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2
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Revenue Sigma Foods
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2,372
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2,463
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2,091
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(4)
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13
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Sigma Alimentos
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2,366
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2,447
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2,064
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(3)
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15
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Mexico
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1,252
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1,239
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1,008
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1
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24
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Europe
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559
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649
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508
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(14)
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10
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United States
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393
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391
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396
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1
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(1)
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Latam
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162
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168
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153
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(3)
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6
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EBITDA Sigma Foods 1
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260
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278
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271
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(6)
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(4)
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Sigma Alimentos
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262
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284
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220
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(8)
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19
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Mexico
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176
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173
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146
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2
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21
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Europe
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25
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52
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8
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(52)
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221
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United States
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46
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45
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53
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2
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(13)
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Latam
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14
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14
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13
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2
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10
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Comparable EBITDA Sigma Foods2
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260
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284
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220
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(8)
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18
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Sigma Alimentos
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262
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284
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220
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(8)
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19
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Net Income Sigma Foods
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69
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177
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192
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(61)
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(64)
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Sigma Alimentos
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100
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96
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66
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4
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50
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Capex & Acquisitions Sigma Foods3
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57
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159
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47
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(64)
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21
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Sigma Alimentos
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57
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159
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47
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(64)
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21
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Net Debt4
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2,832
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2,705
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2,596
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5
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9
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Net Debt/EBITDA5
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2.6
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2.5
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2.6
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Interest Coverage6
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3.9
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4.1
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3.3
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1 EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets.
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2 Comparable EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets + extraordinary items.
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3 Excludes divestments and Discontinued Operations (Alpek).
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4 Net Debt adjusted for Discontinued Operations (excluding Alpek) at the beginning of 3Q24; previous periods unchanged.
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5 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods.
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6 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Interest Coverage= EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations for all periods.
Notes on changes to Consolidated Financial Statements
On October 24, 2024, Shareholders approved the spin‑off of the Company's share ownership in Alpek into a newly listed entity, "Controladora Alpek." As a result, Alpek met the definition of a Discontinued Operation for purposes of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS until Controladora Alpek shares were distributed to shareholders on April 4, 2025. The changes in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:
- The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Beginning in 3Q24 and through the distribution date in April 2025, Alpek's balances are presented as: "Current Assets from Discontinued Operations" and "Current Liabilities from Discontinued Operations."
- The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Alpek's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (Loss) from Discontinued Operations" as follows:
- 1Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 4Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 1Q25: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2025
- The Change in Net Debt presents Alpek's net inflows and outflows as a single line item "Decrease (Increase) in Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" as follows:
- 1Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 4Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 1Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek
- Alpek's Net Debt is disclosed as "Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" at the close of 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated, and subsequent periods do not present Alpek's Net Debt following distribution of Controladora Alpek shares.
1Q26 EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT (NY) / 9:30 a.m. CST (CDMX)
Registration: Webinar Registration - Zoom
Replay: https://www.sigmafoods.com/en/events/
About Sigma Foods
Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Sigma Foods") is a leading multinational consumer packaged goods company that produces, markets, and distributes high-quality foods through a portfolio of over 100 brands, 16 of which generate Revenues between US $100 million and US $1 billion annually, each. The company's main categories include cold cuts, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt. Sigma Foods operates in 17 countries, divided into four regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam, where it serves approximately 640,000 points of sale in 3 channels: Traditional, Modern, and Foodservice. The company has over 48,000 teammates and installed capacity in each region, including: 65 production plants, 191 distribution centers, and more than 8,000 vehicles. Sigma Foods shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange and Latibex, the Latin American stock market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking information based on numerous variables, expectations and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. They involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and financial market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. Accordingly, future results are likely to vary from those set forth in this document. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is made as of the date of this document, based on information available to us as of such date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking information. Copyright© 2026 Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. All rights reserved.
SOURCE ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V.
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