Sign In App Earns Top Industry Award for Best Campus Safety

Campus Technology honors Sign In Solutions' education platform as platinum winner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, the global standard for visitor management , today announced that its Sign In App received the platinum award for Best Campus Safety Platform from Campus Technology.

"Sign In App gives schools modern safety technology to strengthen security and trust with every school visit, while also creating a positive, welcoming experience for authorized visitors," said Scott Meyer, chief operations officer at Sign In Solutions. "This award recognizes our continued commitment to elevating scalable, secure, and affordable solutions that can be a positive, dignified experience for students, staff and guests."

Sign In App gives schools modern safety technology, while also creating a positive, welcoming experience. Post this

Sign In Solutions is one of 16 companies honored for their solutions in higher education from Campus Technology. Campus Technology, the publication focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal, dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, recently announced the 2025 Product of the Year award program winners. This annual program recognizes the most innovative products and services making a significant impact on the evolution of education technology.

"2025's Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "We're proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community."

Trusted by more than 6,000 schools worldwide, Sign In App reduces visitor entrance management time for schools by 80% and strengthens safety and emergency readiness. Schools are able to easily set up the tool in 30 minutes and can customize the solution to fit their needs. To learn more about Sign In App's education solutions, visit www.signinapp.com/en-us/education .

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk, and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), and scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with hospitality. Now, with more than 22,000 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Visit www.signinsolutions.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In Solutions