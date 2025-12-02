Sign In Solutions Further Enhances Governance, Risk and Compliance Capabilities to Help Enterprises Navigate Evolving Security and Regulatory Requirements

GRC initiatives balanced with a welcoming experience create modern blueprint for secure visitor management at facilities and offices worldwide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, the global standard for visitor management , today announced a series of initiatives that reinforce its dedication to governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) excellence so enterprises have peace of mind amid today's complex threat environment. The new initiatives, including progress toward FedRAMP Moderate authorization, a dedicated HIPAA Officer, and continued investment in a comprehensive portfolio of security certifications and frameworks, highlight Sign In Solutions' ongoing commitment to its global customers across regulated industries such as manufacturing, defense, pharmaceuticals and health care.

"Compliance is not optional but mandatory, yet enterprises need to balance GRC needs with effective visitor management strategies. This is precisely where we excel," said Scott Meyer, Chief Operating Officer, Sign In Solutions. "The dynamics of today's ever-increasing threat models can give even the most experienced corporate security teams pause when managing visitors at their offices and facilities, but Sign In Solutions offers a new paradigm – where rigorous security and an effortless visitor experience work as one. Our platform helps companies meet and exceed their GRC needs while still having advanced, efficient, brand-boosting visitor management."

Sign In Solutions ensures that every entry point, from the front desk to the data center or manufacturing floor, is secure and auditable. By embedding compliance into its product architecture, the platform enables enterprises to confidently manage physical access, safeguard sensitive environments and demonstrate regulatory readiness.

Sign In Solutions has enhanced its GRC capabilities in several ways:

Embarking on FedRAMP Moderate status – Demonstrating its commitment to the stringent standards required by U.S. federal agencies and government contractors, Sign In Solutions is taking critical steps toward FedRAMP Moderate status to deliver secure, cloud-based visitor management and workplace solutions with the highest levels of data protection and operational assurance, including CMMC compliance.

– Demonstrating its commitment to the stringent standards required by U.S. federal agencies and government contractors, Sign In Solutions is taking critical steps toward FedRAMP Moderate status to deliver secure, cloud-based visitor management and workplace solutions with the highest levels of data protection and operational assurance, including CMMC compliance. Appointing a designated HIPAA officer – Barry Shaffer, Chief Information Officer, is now leading privacy, training and compliance initiatives related to protected health information. Committing a C-level executive to be a designated HIPAA officer is unusual and reflects the seriousness with which privacy and data protection are built into every layer of Sign In Solutions' technologies.

– Barry Shaffer, Chief Information Officer, is now leading privacy, training and compliance initiatives related to protected health information. Committing a to be a designated HIPAA officer is unusual and reflects the seriousness with which privacy and data protection are built into every layer of Sign In Solutions' technologies. Joining the Cloud Security Alliance – Sign In Solutions will collaborate with the world's leading nonprofit organization committed to awareness, implementation and credentialing of forward-looking cybersecurity topics, including AI, cloud and Zero Trust.

– Sign In Solutions will collaborate with the world's leading nonprofit organization committed to awareness, implementation and credentialing of forward-looking cybersecurity topics, including AI, cloud and Zero Trust. Maintaining critical international certifications and frameworks – Reflecting a global approach to data stewardship, ensuring customers across geographies can deploy visitor and workplace management solutions with confidence, Sign In Solutions has one of the industry's largest arrays of compliance standards , including: SOC 2 Type II compliance Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 1 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001:2022 GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) adherence PIPEDA (Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act) compliance Quebec Law 25 National Institute of Standards (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework (RMF)

– Reflecting a global approach to data stewardship, ensuring customers across geographies can deploy visitor and workplace management solutions with confidence, Sign In Solutions has one of the industry's largest arrays of , including: Delivering a transparent and accessible Trust Center – Serving as a centralized resource for customers to access the company's certifications, policies and compliance documentation, Sign In Solutions' Trust Center provides visibility into how it secures customer data, manages risk and upholds privacy.

"Our customers need comprehensive assurances into their security postures and compliance, so they are ready for any eventuality, from a live threat to an audit," said Jason Mordeno, Director of Security, Sign In Solutions. "Sign In Solutions continues to invest in GRC capabilities, while simultaneously delivering user-friendly, intuitive visitor management that eases friction at the door. Today's modern workplaces can have the best of both worlds with our integrated platform."

To learn more about Sign In Solutions' latest governance, risk and compliance initiatives, please visit the compliance hub at https://signinsolutions.com/compliance-hub .

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk, and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), and scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 22,000 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Visit www.signinsolutions.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In Solutions