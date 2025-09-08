Sign In Solutions Expands Enterprise Platform with New Features including AI-Powered Analytics, Smarter Workflows, and Easier Authentication

Practical, customer-focused innovation gives visitors high-touch security, and a seamless welcome

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, a leading visitor management and experience solution , today announced a series of powerful new features designed to simplify employee and visitor journeys, streamline compliance, and deliver more value to enterprise customers in industries including aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and government . The new capabilities create a smoother and more connected workplace so security and compliance, including risk identification and mitigation, is balanced with visit experience for all: customers, contractors, and employees.

"Visitor management must be powerful and intelligent, yet frictionless and simple to use, which is exactly what we are delivering with these latest enhancements," said Chris Burton, the executive vice president of experiences and design at Sign In Solutions. "As enterprises shift with dynamic market and regulatory changes, their software needs to flex and adapt easily too, yet all too often static technology hinders them, leaving them vulnerable to risk. With these new features, we're not just adding functionality, we're helping organizations adapt to their ever-changing needs which ultimately delivers a smarter and more secure journey for both employees and visitors. This strengthens compliance, identifies and mitigates risk, improves brand perception, and enhances overall workplace efficiency."

The four new features are Analytics Assistant, Collaborative Workflows, Hybrid Sign-In, and Gateway, all of which support the goal of mitigating risk while enhancing the user experience. They can be customized within Sign In Solutions' enterprise platform and deployed to meet precise customer needs.

Analytics Assistant provides AI-powered analytics in seconds, saving security and facility officers significant time and improving operational agility. This conversational agent uses simple commands and conversations to deliver instant insight into visitor activity and risk identification, enabling teams to answer questions in real time and make data-driven decisions without manually running reports.





Building on the Sign In Solutions' compliance, which is designed to identify and mitigate risks among new employees, Collaborative Workflows eliminate the bottlenecks created by compliance-heavy onboarding processes. By creating direct, structured paths for documentation collection, teams can gather the exact files or responses they need from employees, contractors, or third parties, without leaving the platform. This reduces reliance on HR or IT to chase down clearances or certifications, speeding up the time it takes to get people operational. For organizations, this means faster starts, stronger compliance adherence, and a secure, centralized system of record from day one.





With new Hybrid Sign-In available soon , guests can start their registration before arrival and complete the on-site requirements by scanning a QR code at a kiosk. This flexibility bridges the gap between convenience and compliance, helping you create the perfect welcome every time.





To simplify enterprise IT management is Gateway, a centralized authentication layer that unifies access across all Sign in Solutions' products. With a single connection, IT teams save time, reduce complexity, and eliminate the need for separate integrations. Employees benefit from seamless, secure access and the ability to switch effortlessly between products, driving productivity across the enterprise and reducing IT overhead costs, yet still underscoring industry-leading risk identification and mitigation.

"Outdated, outmoded visitor management tools create security gaps and slow down businesses. In today's competitive marketplace, that's unacceptable," continued Burton. "We're building a future where the AI-enabled platform does the heavy lifting, helping businesses identify risk before it steps through the door, make sense of their data, streamline workflows, and get more from the tools they already use."

About Sign In Solutions

Trusted by more than 21,000 customers across more than a hundred countries and backed by PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions is a smart, risk-adaptive platform that brings together risk screening, compliance automation, visitor management and powerful analytics into a single, AI-enhanced solution. No other solution has the technologically advanced capabilities to strengthen physical security, support compliance readiness, improve emergency preparedness, and provide a modern, frictionless visitor experience across multiple locations and geographies from one platform. For more information, visit www.signinsolutions.com .

